DTEX Systems Recognized as the Stand-Alone Outperforming Leader in 2022 GigaOm Radar Report for Data Loss Prevention

DTEX InTERCEPT Achieves Highest Score of Any Integrated DLP and Insider Risk Platform; Partnership with MITRE, Support for Cloud and SaaS Apps, Unique Blocking and Data Lineage Capabilities, and Dynamic Reporting Recognized as Leading Innovations

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DTEX Systems, the Workforce Cyber Intelligence & Security CompanyTM, today announced that its DTEX InTERCEPT Platform was named the stand-alone Outperforming Leader in GigaOm’s 2022 Radar Report for Data Loss Prevention.

Data Loss Prevention solutions are integral to every public and private organization’s cybersecurity framework. First-generation solutions have struggled in modern environments, as they deliver slow time to value, come with heavy on-premises deployment models, and only deliver partial data-lifecycle visibility. In addition, the lack of context and user behavioral analysis informing automated prevention actions results in a high number of false positives, reducing efficacy and the ability to meet organizational investment and data security objectives.

“DTEX was recognized as the only outperforming leader due to its distinctive approach to solving the challenges that drive large and distributed organizations to adopt DLP solutions,” said Paul Stringfellow, security researcher at GigaOm. “InTERCEPT provides a contextually rich, wholistic level of insight into a user’s interaction with data across every enterprise system, application and machine through its unique metadata gathering capabilities, delivering accurate and real-time data risk intelligence without invading user privacy or creating workflow friction. Likewise, its unique file lineage and sensitive data profiling capabilities, in concert with traditional data classification techniques offered by Microsoft and Help Systems, exceed regulatory compliance requirements to enable faster decision making with less administrative overhead.”

DTEX InTERCEPT for Behavioral Data Loss Prevention provides customers with unique data utilization, modification, and protection capabilities that meet the dynamic needs of today’s distributed organization:

Workforce Behavioral Intelligence & Analytics: DTEX InTERCEPT for Behavioral Data Loss Prevention demystifies the context and intent of human behaviors without violating the trust and privacy of employees. DTEX utilizes data science to collect, analyze, and baseline acceptable user behavior by role, department, and geography. Alert stacking and activity scoring algorithms accurately detect deviations that precede data loss events and prevent data loss resulting from compromised, malicious, and negligent behaviors.

360 Degree Enterprise DMAP+ Visibility: DTEX InTERCEPT employs continuous, lightweight endpoint meta-data capture and behavioral monitoring across every Windows, Mac, Linux, and Citrix endpoint and server, both on and off-network. More than 500 data elements are collected, analyzed, and used to continuously update a forensic audit trail of scored user behaviors and made available to analysts in real-time for response and investigations.

File Lineage Forensics & Auditing: DTEX InTERCEPT for Data Loss Prevention delivers a full audit history detailing file activity to enable a real-time, contextual understanding of the severity of ‘indicators of intent’ that precede a data loss event. It delivers a full audit trail of who is involved and when each file is created, modified, aggregated, obfuscated, archived, encrypted, and deleted. These added attributes provide a clear distinction between normal activity and true data loss scenarios.

Sensitive Data Profiling: DTEX InTERCEPT’s sensitive data profiles and analytics addresses issues caused by traditional DLP solutions by inferring sensitivity based upon file lineage, file location, creation, user role, file types, and many additional file attributes. This telemetry is correlated with a user’s behavior profile, as well as leading data classification tools to detect data loss without reliance on content-aware rules. This dramatically decreases false positive events, the time needed for administrators to tune rules, and analyst time to investigate data loss alerts.

Risk-Adaptive Data Protection: DTEX InTERCEPT protects sensitive data and IP from leaving an organization with multiple, highly accurate and dynamic enforcement capabilities. Data loss is prevented intelligently when a user’s behavioral risk score exceeds an organization’s threshold by blocking specific application processes and network connections that are not part of normal or approved workflows. This includes blocking FTP, large files in email, and access to certain cloud services. Additionally, SOC teams and analysts can remotely remove a user’s credentials and lock them out of their device. These risk-based blocking features best meet the requirements of today’s distributed workforce, reduce operational overhead, and eliminate false positives.

Regulatory Data Loss Compliance: DTEX InTERCEPT supports a balanced and proportional approach to data loss prevention that exceeds the requirements of regulatory mandates with out-of-the-box compliance for HIPAA, CCPA, GDPR, SOX, PCI DSS, ITAR, and others.

Cloud Architecture & Interoperability: DTEX InTERCEPT’s SASE architecture introduces a lightweight forwarder that requires no more than 3-5MB of bandwidth per day per endpoint and utilizes less than 1% CPU. Data is collected and synchronized in near real-time with DTEX’s Cloud Analytics Engine for analysis, detection, and prevention, eliminating the likelihood of user productivity issues and ensuring seamless interoperability with NGAV, IAM, and UEBA solutions.

“We are humbled and honored by GigaOm’s recognition as the only Outperforming Leader in this year’s Radar for Data Loss Prevention,” said Mohan Koo, CTO and Co-founder at DTEX Systems. “We have worked incredibly hard in the last few years to build a better approach to data loss prevention, one that starts with the human and their behaviors. Only by understanding the human can an organization understand its data—how it is used, by whom, when, where, and why. GigaOm and, more recently, other analyst groups, understand that traditional approaches have failed and that it’s time for innovation. We are proud to lead the charge into the next generation of solutions.”

Download the full 2022 GigaOm Radar Report for Data Loss Prevention here.

Earlier this year, DTEX InTERCEPT was also recognized by GigaOm as the highest scoring ‘Fast Moving Leader’ in the 2022 GigaOm Radar Report for UEBA.

To learn more about DTEX InTERCEPT for Data Loss Prevention, visit: https://www.dtexsystems.com/solutions/behavioral-dlp/.

About DTEX Systems

DTEX Systems helps hundreds of organizations worldwide better understand their workforce, protect their data, and make human-centric operational investments. Its Workforce Cyber Intelligence & Security platform brings together next-generation DLP, UEBA, digital forensics, user activity monitoring and insider threat management in one scalable, cloud-native platform. Through its patented and privacy-compliant meta-data collection and analytics engine, the DTEX platform surfaces abnormal behavioral “indicators of intent” to mitigate risk of data and IP loss, enabling SOC enrichment with human sensors and empowering enterprises to make smarter business decisions quickly. To learn more please visit www.dtexsystems.com.

Contacts

Media

Sam Hussey



fama PR for DTEX Systems



[email protected]