DT Research to Unveil Medical Graphics Stations Purpose-built for Augmented Reality Navigation, Robotic Surgeries and 3D Simulations at HIMSS

All-in-one computers powered by NVidia® graphics cards and Intel® high-performance processors designed to provide real-time 3D images of a patient’s anatomy

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DT Research, the leading designer and manufacturer of purpose-built computing solutions for vertical markets, today announced a new 55x series of all-in-one (AIO) medical graphics stations designed to enable augmented reality (AR) navigation, robotic surgeries and 3D training simulations in medical, dental, veterinary and similar environments. The 552, 554, and 557 medical graphics stations are equipped with dedicated NVidia® graphics cards, high resolution TFT-LCD touch screens and powerful Intel® Core™ processors to deliver high performance during demanding computing tasks and graphics-intensive applications.





The 552, 554, and 557 medical graphics stations will be on display in the DT Research booth #3204 at the HIMSS23 Global Health Conference & Exhibition in Chicago’s McCormick Place Convention Center from April 17-21, 2023. At the conference, DT Research will also showcase a new 302MD medical tablet, 581T medical-cart computer and 502T all-in-one computer. All of these computing solutions are purpose-built for healthcare with bacteria-resistant antimicrobial enclosures and hot-swappable batteries for limitless mobility and continuous operation.

“Our new medical graphics stations can advance the way medical professionals approach dental modeling, robotic surgeries and training simulations,” said Daw Tsai, president of DT Research. “With this new line of medical graphics stations, we can enhance the precision, accuracy, and safety of complex medical procedures, while also providing a more immersive and effective learning experience for medical and other professions that demand high precision. We are proud to be at the forefront of this medical purpose-built technology and look forward to its positive impact on the healthcare industry.”

“DT Research’s healthcare computing solutions have proven to be remarkably reliable with almost non-existent failure rates and minimal repair needs,” Graham Stewart, Commercial & Finance Director, Hospital Services Limited. “The durability and reliability of DT Research healthcare computing solutions not only avoid downtime and equipment failure during critical moments, but also help HSI customers save money in the long run. With less need for repairs or replacements, our customers can allocate their budget towards other critical areas in their healthcare operations.”

552, 554 and 557 Medical Graphics Stations

DT Research’s medical graphics stations are specialized computing solutions designed for medical professionals who require powerful graphics and processing capabilities for their work. The stations come in three models: 552, 554, and 557 featuring Intel® i5, i7 and i9 Core™ processors and a choice of the Microsoft® Windows® 11 IoT Enterprise or Ubuntu operating system. All have dedicated NVidia® graphics cards (RTX A2000, RTX 3060, RTX A4000), and up to 64GB of RAM to handle complex medical imaging applications.

The graphic stations include 22-inch (552), 24-inch (554) or 27-inch (557) high resolution TFT-LCD touch screens that use thin-film transistor technology and are capable of producing up to 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixel) images with touch-sensitive capabilities for clear and sharp images. The front panels are IP65-rated with IPX2-rated enclosures for ultimate durability in demanding environments.

These purpose-built units also offer FIPS 140-2 compliant WLAN, short-range wireless technology, multiple input and output options including USB, HDMI and DisplayPort for easy connectivity to AR headsets, navigation cameras and other peripherals. Additionally, the graphic stations are designed with medical-grade materials that inhibit the growth of microorganisms and can withstand frequent cleaning and disinfection, making them ideal for use in healthcare settings.

302MD Medical Tablets

The 302MD tablets feature 10-inch capacitive touch screens that display vivid images and detailed medical application interfaces that enhance the user experience. These rugged medical tablets can be handheld or attached to mobile medical carts for ease of placement and use. FIPS 140-2 compliant WLAN, short-range wireless technology, and 4G mobile broadband with hot-swappable batteries and optional barcode data capture offer healthcare professionals a 24/7 operation device to monitor, record and retrieve patient information.

The 302MD tablets are robust computing solutions running Intel® Core™ i5 or i7 processors and Microsoft® Windows® 10/11 IoT Enterprise operating system. The tablets are UL60601-1, IP65 and MIL-STD-810G certified for reliable operation in critical environments and contain antimicrobial enclosures for bacteria-resistance.

581T Medical-Cart Computers

DT Research has extended its 58x line of medical cart computers to include the 581T, a versatile and reliable computing solution that can improve workflow efficiency and enhance patient care in various healthcare settings. The 19-inch high contrast capacitive touch screen display and hot-swappable batteries provide healthcare professionals with a robust, slim mobile computing solution that eliminates the need to purchase costly, heavy medical cart batteries. The 581T medical computers can be used with mobile medical carts or VESA-mounted for flexible deployment in various healthcare settings.

The 581T is antimicrobial coated and ANSI/AAMI ES60601-1 certified with IP65 rated front panels and IPX2 rated enclosures. Healthcare professionals can manage patient information at the point-of-care with integrated FIPS 140-2 compliant WLAN, short-range wireless technology, 4G mobile broadband and optional data-capture modules. Secure authentication is made possible through a Smart Card/CAC reader. The 581T runs Microsoft® Windows® 10/11 IoT Enterprise on an Intel® Pentium® or Core™ i5/i7 processor.

502T Medical All-in-One Computers

For larger display systems, DT Research has added the 502T to its 50x line of Medical All-in-One Computers. The 502T features a 21.5-inch LCD capacitive touch screen with high resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels) for crystal-clear images, and can be VESA-mounted for flexible deployment on a cart, VESA arm, or a wall-mount. The elegant all-in-one LCD-integrated, fanless system provides healthcare professionals with space-saving solutions to monitor, record and retrieve patient information with an antimicrobial bacteria-resistant, IPX2 rated enclosure as well as an IP65 rated front panel for high durability.

The 502T features a powerful Intel® Core™ i5/i7 or Pentium® processor, running Microsoft® Windows® 10/11 IoT Enterprise or Ubuntu to provide high-performance computing capabilities that handle demanding medical applications with ease. The 502T comes with a range of connectivity options, including FIPS 140-2 compliant WLAN, short-range wireless technology, 4G mobile broadband, Ethernet, as well as USB and HDMI ports for connecting peripherals.

Availability

The 552, 554, and 557 medical graphics stations, 302MD medical tablets, 581T medical-cart computers and 502T medical All-in-One computers are immediately available from DT Research’s authorized resellers and partners.

About DT Research

DT Research™, an early Mobile Tablet pioneer and leading designer and manufacturer of purpose-built computing systems for vertical markets, delivers the world’s most comprehensive line of Rugged and GNSS Tablets, Mobile POS Tablets, Convertible Laptops and Medical Computing Solutions. DT Research products are uniquely designed with customizable built-in options assembled in California, providing customers with rapid time-to-market solutions that are TAA compliant. The DT Research family of products is based on embedded computing platforms that power secure, reliable and cost-effective computing. DT Research systems offer computing mobility within industrial and harsh environments through durable solutions with wireless connectivity, high-quality touch displays, and Windows® operating systems. More than 200 organizations across the globe rely on DT Research solutions in industries such as government, healthcare, hospitality, logistics, military, construction and warehousing. DT Research is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, visit www.dtresearch.com and follow @dtresearch, #MilitaryTablets, #RuggedTablets and #GNSSTablets.

DT Research and WebDT are trademarks of DT Research, Inc. All other brands and product names may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

