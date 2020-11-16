DRY Soda Company Debuts Craft Mocktail Book, “The Guide to Zero-Proof Cocktails”

Leader in Booze-Free Bubbly Beverages Offers Expert Mixology Inspiration and Artisanal Gift Set for Those Looking to Perfect the Art of Mocktail-Making This Holiday Season

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DRY Soda Company, creator of DRY Botanical Bubbly, a beautifully-flavored, lightly-sweet line of non-alcoholic beverages, has announced the release of “The Guide to Zero-Proof Cocktails,” a quintessential manual dedicated to the art of zero-proof mixology. Authored by DRY’s founder and CEO, Sharelle Klaus, and inspired by the notion that alcohol is not central to take part in all of life’s celebrations, this stunningly visual book elevates booze-free beverages as the norm, not the exception, exemplifying DRY’s mission – Social Drinking for Everyone.





Just in time for the holidays, this how-to guide shatters perceptions of the traditional “mocktail,” providing handcrafted recipes and mixology tricks using DRY Botanical Bubbly to explore new non-alcoholic flavors, unlock your creativity, and level up your entertaining game. “The Guide to Zero-Proof Cocktails” is available on Amazon, as well as through DRY’s website, giving party hosts and culinary enthusiasts alike the chance to recreate these mixologist-inspired recipes for any occasion. For gifting, DRY has also launched a Limited Edition Zero-Proof Gift Set that includes the new book, two bottles of DRY’s 750-mL Winter Celebration bottles, and two stemless flutes—the perfect present for hosting and toasting to all of the season’s gatherings.

“The holidays are a time for us to connect and enjoy time with the ones we love, whether together or distanced,” said Sharelle Klaus, founder and CEO of DRY. “With all of the uncertainty going on in the world, we created this book and Gift Set as an extension of our mission: that everyone should be able to participate in life’s celebrations, and that alcohol does not have to be part of that to enjoy them. It’s the ultimate tool for creating booze-free recipes and working on your own mixology skills to impress your friends and family during the holiday season and beyond.”

Available now exclusively on DRY’s e-commerce site and Amazon.com, “The Guide to Zero-Proof Cocktails” is packed with over 50 recipes, including Watermelon Spritz and Zero-Proof Blushing Bee’s Knees, and a variety of tips from experts in the mixology space—providing everything you need to enjoy an alcohol-free holiday season and Dry January. The Gift Set, perfect for at-home bartenders and beverage-lovers, additionally comes with DRY’s 750-mL Cranberry Botanical Bubbly and Blood Orange Botanical Bubbly Winter Celebration bottles as well as two festive branded stemless flutes for enjoying your recipe creations.

Available in eight culinary-inspired flavors, like Lavender, Ginger, Vanilla, Fuji Apple and Cucumber, DRY Botanical Bubbly is crafted with just four ingredients and is inspired by the real flavors of fruit, herbs and spices. Founded in 2005 by Klaus, who believes that every party, bar and restaurant should be working to improve how they serve, host, and toast those who choose to not drink alcohol, DRY was crafted to be worthy of meal pairing, premium non-alcoholic mixology, and sipping on its own in place of a cocktail or wine. Easy to sip solo or mix into a zero-proof cocktail, all flavors are Non-GMO Project Verified, caffeine-free, gluten-free, OU Kosher and sodium-free, with only 45-70 calories per 12-ounce serving and less sugar and calories than sparkling wine.

DRY’s “The Guide to Zero-Proof Cocktails” book is available online for $29.99, along with the Gift Set Bundle for $75. DRY Botanical Bubbly is available in over 10,000 specialty, natural and traditional grocers, restaurants and bars nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and www.drinkdry.com. To purchase “The Guide to Zero-Proof Cocktails” or Gift Set and to learn more about DRY, please visit www.drinkdry.com.

About DRY Soda Company

DRY Soda Company is the creator of DRY Botanical Bubbly, a line of beautifully-flavored, lightly-sweet non-alcoholic beverages made with just a handful of ingredients. Founded in Seattle in 2005 by mother of four Sharelle Klaus, DRY Botanical Bubbly was created to be an exciting, refreshing and sophisticated beverage that tastes great, looks perfect in a party setting, and feels as elegant as a cocktail or glass of wine – so everyone, even those who aren’t drinking, can enjoy the party and feel celebrated. The line features eight non-alcoholic, culinary-inspired flavors that are sweetened with a touch of cane sugar and available in 12-ounce glass bottles, slim 12-ounce cans, four-packs and seasonal 750-mL Celebration bottles. DRY is sold in thousands of retail stores, restaurants and cafes across North America. For more information about DRY, please visit www.drinkdry.com.

Contacts

Nikole Johnston



Rachel Kay Public Relations



[email protected]

858.334.3447