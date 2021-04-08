DriveWealth and Templum Join Forces to Power the $11.5 Trillion Alternative Asset Industry with Digital Fractional Trading Platform

CHATHAM, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DriveWealth, LLC, a leading global brokerage infrastructure platform, today announced its partnership with Templum, Inc., a provider of next-generation capital markets infrastructure for alternatives and private securities. Together, they enable alternative asset marketplaces to deliver transparency and liquidity to investors with a frictionless end-to-end trading and brokerage solution.

Templum chose DriveWealth as a strategic partner due to its proven technology and shared vision for the future of alternative assets. The combined offering includes DriveWealth’s brokerage infrastructure for account onboarding and funding, custody, clearing, and reporting. Templum and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Templum Markets, provide the trading solutions, including trade matching, order management, risk and surveillance, market data, and an Alternative Trading System (ATS).

“DriveWealth is a complementary partner to Templum as we both offer tech-forward solutions to trade alternative assets,” said Christopher Pallotta, CEO of Templum Inc. “Our joint product offering enables clients to quickly launch their own unique marketplaces with a single, integrated solution and proven regulatory framework.”

The partnership aims to accelerate the growth and accessibility of the alternative asset ecosystem. Using this plug-and-play infrastructure, companies can offer fractional investing in alternative assets such as private equity, limited partnerships, real estate, collectibles, art, commodities, and debt products.

The alternative investments vertical has seen significant growth over the past year, with AUM of $11.5 trillion as of June 2020, according to research firm Preqin. Alternatives such as sports memorabilia have recently made headlines. Fractional trading allows everyday buyers to purchase small stakes in digitized assets that are otherwise too costly, in the same way people can buy stocks like Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN).

“Our partnership with Templum will transform the alternative assets industry for issuers and investors,” said Bob Cortright, DriveWealth CEO. “We’re excited to work with a team that shares our mission of democratizing access to a broad range of new investments. DriveWealth empowers our partners to create innovative investing experiences through a modern API-driven brokerage infrastructure platform.”

About DriveWealth

A pioneer in fractional investing and embedded finance, DriveWealth has built an API-driven, cloud-based brokerage platform that is transforming the investment landscape by democratizing access to U.S. equities for investors domestically as well as abroad. With more than 90 partners in over 150 countries around the world, DriveWealth’s mission is to reshape retail investing by enabling banks, global brands, and fintechs to provide investment access and advice to underbanked and underserved customers that was previously only available to the wealthy. For more information, please visit drivewealth.com.

About Templum

Templum Markets is a New York-based broker-dealer and Alternative Trading System (ATS) approved to trade unregistered private securities in 53 U.S. States and Territories, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Templum, Inc., a trading technology company. Templum is paving the way for investors to participate in new asset classes through integrated market technologies and API’s for primary issuance and secondary trading. Templum’s combined solution provides liquidity and distribution in private markets by enabling a continuous trading experience for investors, rather than the manual processes currently in place. In doing so, Templum delivers custom trading solutions to power marketplaces. For more information, please visit www.templuminc.com.

