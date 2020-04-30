DrFirst and ID.me Simplify Identity Verification for Clinicians Using iPrescribe

E-Prescribing Registration Process Reduced From Days to Minutes

ROCKVILLE, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A new partnership between DrFirst and ID.me is making it easier for healthcare providers to verify their identities when registering to use iPrescribe, DrFirst’s mobile e-prescribing app. The new process can be completed in minutes, while traditional industry practices can require days. DrFirst is a pioneer in technology, support, and services that connect people at touchpoints of patient care. ID.me is the industry leader in secure online identity verification.

“Now it’s as simple as showing your ID when it comes to registering for mobile prescribing – at a time when providing prescriptions faster for patients sheltered at home can be truly lifesaving,” said G. Cameron Deemer, president of DrFirst. “Being able to verify identity within the iPrescribe app, without a lengthy and complicated process, means that clinicians can prescribe faster and easier than before. This is critical, as hospitals and healthcare providers around the world grapple with social distancing and other challenges caused by COVID-19.”

To comply with state and federal rules, providers must verify their identities before using e-prescribing software. “Most Americans would be surprised about what a doctor has to go through to start using most e-prescribing apps,” said Colin Banas, MD, vice president of clinical product solutions for DrFirst. “This typically includes answering questions about his or her credit history, and who can remember what the exact amount of their car payment was 15 years ago? When lives are on the line, clinicians need a solution that is fast, secure, and dependable.”

iPrescribe’s new registration and verification process is intuitive and efficient and allows users to scan a picture of their driver’s licenses or passports instead of answering questions related to their personal credit histories. A prescriber who has previously verified his or her identity with ID.me for other purposes, can log into their ID.me account and link their profile to iPrescribe.

“Doctors are asked to perform a herculean number of tasks on a daily basis beyond caring for patients. We need to find more ways to empower them with technology that frees up their time and makes their job easier,” said Blake Hall, CEO of ID.me. “We are excited to partner with DrFirst to help make the process for issuing electronic prescriptions on a mobile app both more secure and more convenient.”

In addition to identity proofing, ID.me also validates healthcare provider credentials, including Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and National Provider Identifier (NPI) identifiers, and secures online accounts with two-factor authentication. ID.me’s identity proofing meets compliance requirements for the electronic prescription of controlled substances (EPCS), allowing prescribers to verify their identities one time and create NIST 800-63 high-assurance credentials that can be used across multiple health systems.

iPrescribe is the highest-rated mobile e-prescribing app and can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

About ID.me

ID.me simplifies how individuals prove and share their identity online. Its next-generation identity platform provides identity proofing, authentication, and group affiliation verification for organizations across sectors. ID.me’s technology meets the highest federal standards for online identity proofing, authentication, KYC and AML requirements, and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 conformant Credential Service Provider by the Kantara Initiative. More than 20 million users and over 400 organizations use ID.me to verify identity, including healthcare organizations, federal and state government agencies, financial institutions, retailers, and nonprofits. To learn more about ID.me and its secure identity verification platform, visit https://www.id.me and follow on Twitter @IDme.

About DrFirst

Since 2000, DrFirst has pioneered healthcare technology solutions and consulting services that securely connect people at touchpoints of care to improve patient outcomes. We create unconventional solutions that solve care collaboration, medication management, price transparency, and adherence challenges in healthcare. We unite the Healthiverse—the interconnected healthcare universe—by providing our clients with real-time access to the information they need, exactly when and how they need it, so patients get the best care possible. DrFirst solutions are used by nearly 300,000 healthcare professionals, including more than 100,000 prescribers, nearly half of the EHRs in the U.S., and more than 1,400 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit DrFirst.com.

