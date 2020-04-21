Dressbarn Customers Continue Outpouring of Support, Despite COVID-19 Setbacks

After almost 60 Years, Dressbarn Delivers Reliable Fashion and Unmatched Customer Service

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For nearly 60 years, Dressbarn has been a dependable place for women of all ages and walks of life to find quality fashion at reasonable prices, with unmatched customer service. Today, as we face the challenges associated with the COVID-19 global pandemic, the company has announced that it has expanded inventory, and implemented new features. Dressbarn continues to serve its loyal customers since changing from a traditional brick-and-mortar store in late 2019 to a major ecommerce retailer. In addition, Dressbarn has released a new app with all the same conveniences and customer service, available on all major app stores including Apple and Google.





The New Dressbarn Website and Mobile App Available Now

“Dressbarn is a name that our customers have grown to trust, and they have passed along that experience to a new generation of women looking for quality styles at an affordable price point,” said Shayan Zadeh, Chief Executive Officer at Dressbarn. “Especially during this time when online shopping is an imperative, Dressbarn is here with its legacy brands, exceptional customer service and the same buyers that customers have trusted year after year. We are fortunate to be in a position to be able to serve our loyal customers in a time of difficulty by delivering an experience women expect with the latest designs they want.”

Dressbarn is continuing to add inventory in a variety of sizes including Plus and Petite from 2-24 to its website and the Dressbarn app, and will offer promotions and discounts from its ecommerce site on a regular basis. Customers who have been shopping with the company will recognize popular best sellers and labels. Shoppers will likely see new arrivals with each visit as the company moves toward Summer 2020 collections of dresses, bottoms, tops, loungewear and jewelry.

Dressbarn was started in 1962 by pioneering female entrepreneur, Roslyn Jaffe, who recognized the need for fashionable and affordable work-to-wear dresses as more women began joining the American workforce. From her home in Stamford, Connecticut, she created a company to meet growing demand and provide women across America with better options for their wardrobes.

Please visit the store at dressbarn.com or download the app to see what’s new today!

About Dressbarn:

Born in 1962, Dressbarn has grown into a trusted brand known and loved for its great sense of family and unwavering customer service. With style and size options for all types of women, Dressbarn prides itself on its selection, service and price. For almost 60 years, Dressbarn has consistently partnered with familiar brands that provide the trusted styles consumers love. Traditionally recognized as the go-to store for wear-to-work styles, Dressbarn has kept to its original promise while also expanding into affordable loungewear, everyday wear and jewelry. To learn more, please visit dressbarn.com, download the Dressbarn app or follow us on social media via:

