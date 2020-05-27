DPA Unveils 4097 Micro Shotgun Microphone and Interview Kit

New Solution Gives Journalists a Miking Option that Adheres to Social Distancing Protocols

ALLEROED, DENMARK, MAY 27, 2020 – DPA Microphones introduces the latest addition to its microphone lineup, the 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun Microphone. Featuring the same sonic qualities as the brand’s supercardioid Choir Microphone, the 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun has been optimized to pick up speech from a distance. Incorporated into the company’s new 4097 CORE Interview Kit, the mic has been designed for use with a lightweight boom and windjammer. This kit is particularly useful for journalists in today’s socially distanced world as it allows users to conduct interviews from up to two meters (6.5 feet) away. It is a plug and play solution that allows users to get started quickly and employ their existing workflows.

The kit features one each of DPA’s new 4099 Cold Shoe Mount, which incorporates a one-quarter-inch thread; DPA MicroDot cable; transmitter plate; lightweight telescopic boom pole, to further ensure social distance protocols; and windjammer, to provide ideal conditions for outdoor productions. Terminating in a MicroDot connection, the 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun can attach directly to a transmitter or be used with the company’s 4099 series mounts, clamps and clips, for easy mounting on any surface. The mic can also be used as a plant micsolution for film and TV production environments.

“The 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun was designed as a solution to help complement broadcasters’ toolboxes,” says René Mørch, product manager, DPA Microphones. “Prior to social distancing protocols, a typical interview incorporated standard handheld or lavalier mics. The 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun provides professional sound in a lightweight package, which is perfect for current production needs. Additionally, at just 330 grams (12 oz) without the transmitter, the Interview Kit is a much lighter, more flexible solution than traditional boom mic solutions, enabling reporters, videographers and sound experts alike to capture sound from anywhere.”

The mic can also be used to capture voice-overs from reporters, which are typically completed following an interview. As news voice-overs are often recorded in rooms or vehicles with less optimal acoustics, the mic’s directional characteristics enable it to dramatically reduce background noise compared to a standard omnidirectional lavalier microphone. When used in conjunction with DPA’s lightweight MMA-A Digital Audio Interface, the 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun becomes a complete remote recording package. The interface is a high-quality, two-channel microphone preamp and A/D converter offering mono, dual and stereo capabilities. Compatible with iOS devices, Mac or PC computer, the MMA-A provides crystal clear audio to, and from, anywhere in the world.

Like all DPA solutions, the supercardioid 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun offers a highly directional pickup pattern as well as low self-noise, with DPA’s famous flat off-axis frequency response. With speech intelligibility at the top of DPA’s development requirements, the 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun features 16 mV sensitivity and is capable of handling high SPLs. As a result, it is one of the most natural-sounding location sound microphones available, capable of capturing crystal-clear audio from any position, even when users speak loudly or yell.

With integrated ‘CORE by DPA’ amplifier technology, the microphone has low distortion and a wide dynamic range. As with all CORE by DPA microphones, the 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun is IP58 certified for protection against water and dust. This durability is achieved through a water-repellant nano-coating of the cover and housing, hermetic sealing of the sensitive amplifier at the core of the mic and dual gold plating of the diaphragm.

Configured with a MicroDot connector, one of DPA’s many adapters can be used for either wired or wireless applications, making the 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun a truly flexible solution. The mic also includes an integrated shock mount similar to the one found in the DPA 4099 mics. With its linear response, low distortion and extremely large dynamic range, the 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun sounds great in any environment, no matter how challenging.

