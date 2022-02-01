DPA to Showcase Next-Gen Broadcast Mics at 2022 NAB Show

Brand’s Latest Headset and Shotgun Mics Offer Superior Intelligibility in a Compact Size

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 5, 2022 ― DPA Microphones will highlight its latest microphone solutions, designed to meet the growing live production needs of the broadcast and AV markets, at the 2022 NAB Show (Booth C8609). As the rapid adoption of live streaming continues to grow in broadcast applications, speech intelligibility remains at the forefront of all productions. In recognition of the changes in the media landscape, DPA recently released the 4097 Micro Shotgun Microphone and Interview Kit, along with two other important broadcast mic solutions, the 4466 CORE Omnidirectional and 4488 CORE Directional Headset Microphones.

“The pandemic has shown us the true importance of being quickly and easily adaptable to a rapidly changing media landscape,” says Christopher Spahr, Vice President of sales and marketing, DPA Microphones, Inc. “These new offerings are a direct result of the innovation and forward-thinking response to the industry, and we are excited to finally present them in-person at the NAB Show.”

Based on the design of the company’s groundbreaking 6066 Subminiature Headsets, the new 4466 CORE Omnidirectional and 4488 CORE Directional Headset Microphones feature the brand’s popular 5mm round microphone capsule. These latest offerings provide the security, durability and flexibility necessary for use in broadcast, worship, theatre and corporate conferencing. With a one-size-fits-all design and adjustable boom height and length, the 4466 and 4488 headsets accommodate all head shapes and sizes. A unique, three-point gripping system (above, below and behind the ear) ensures a greater level of security, while the flexible ear hooks provide continued comfort during extended use.

In addition, the new headsets share the same interchangeable cable and boom options as the 6066 Subminiature Headsets. This includes the 90-degree cable management guide at the neck. The headset frame, boom and capsule have a non-reflective surface for unobtrusiveness and ease-of-use for camera crews. With a high-quality, professional look, the 4466 and 4488 are available in black, brown and beige options.

Featuring the same sonic qualities as the brand’s other supercardioid microphones, the 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun Microphone has been optimized to pick up speech from a distance. Initially designed for plant miking applications, it is ideal for miking in small spaces because of its small footprint and clear audio pickup. Additionally, when selected as part of the company’s new 4097 CORE Interview Kit, which includes a lightweight boom and windjammer, the mic enables journalists to conduct interviews from up to two meters (6.5 feet) away, making it the perfect tool for single-reporter interview applications.

Featuring a lightweight telescopic boom pole and a Rycote windjammer to provide ideal conditions for outdoor productions, the kit also includes DPA’s 4099 Cold Shoe Mount, a DPA MicroDot cable and a transmitter plate. This plug-and-play solution allows single-operator crews to quickly, easily and safely capture important news and information.

The sonic qualities of the 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun are particularly beneficial for placing mics in inconspicuous locations as it enables location sound experts to capture sound from anywhere on set. Used in combination with DPA boom mics and lavaliers, the 4097 Micro Shotgun becomes the final piece of a complete microphone package to meet the needs of any TV or film production.

When used in conjunction with DPA’s lightweight MMA-A Digital Audio Interface, the 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun becomes a complete remote recording package. The interface is a high-quality, two-channel microphone preamp and A/D converter offering mono, dual mono and stereo capabilities. Compatible with iOS devices, Mac or PC computer, the MMA-A provides crystal clear audio in a wide array of remote applications. Terminating in a MicroDot connection, the 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun can also attach directly to a transmitter and can be used with the company’s 4099 series mounts, clamps and clips for easy mounting on any surface. Most recently, DPA released the MS4099 Mic Stand Mount, a sturdy and flexible solution for mounting the 4097 onto any mic stand. Borrowed from the design of other DPA mounting options, the barrel of the MS4099 mic holder makes it quick and easy to attach or remove the microphone. In addition, the mount can be turned for vertical or horizontal use, pending application.