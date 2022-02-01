DPA Releases its First-ever Kick Drum Microphone

Professional Solution Captures the True Sound of the Drum from Inside and Out

ALLEROED, DENMARK, JUNE 1, 2022 ― DPA Microphones, the leading manufacturer of high-quality microphone solutions, unveils the 4055 Kick Drum Microphone, a specialized kick drum mic for the low-frequency, high-SPL instrument. Different from traditional kick drum mics, this new addition to the DPA product lineup is a durable mic solution that is not pre-tailored to any specific sound, allowing sound engineers to shape the sound exactly as desired. The mic has been rigorously tested to perform in a variety of applications―like pop, rock, jazz, folk and other genres. It is built to withstand the rigors of life on the road and performs equally well in the studio.

With an intentional use for kick drum-specific applications, the 4055 delivers the renowned DPA sound, picking up the true, clear sound of the instrument. The mic also offers a linear frequency response, both on- and off axis, which results in a very tight, natural, well-defined sound. The low end is punchier and dials in the right setting for the beater, while removing some of the mid-range is easier than ever before.

The shape of the DPA 4055 is another unique feature that sets it apart from other kick drum mics. Its asymmetric design makes it easy to position when slid into any size drum without risking a tear in the drum skin. It can also be placed both inside or outside the kick drum, so finding the ideal placement is quick and effortless. Additionally, the 4055 has a large housing and ample wind damping foam, positioned in front of the capsule behind the grille, to deal with turbulence in front of the drum holes. This is accomplished without compromising on sound pickup or quality.

“We are very excited for the creative possibilities and high-quality sound that this new kick drum microphone provides in both live and recording applications,” says René Mørch, product director, DPA Microphones A/S. “While people turn to DPA for our miniature solutions, we know that they are also used to using a large kick drum mic that can handle high SPLs and dampen the inherent wind created by the movement of the drum skin. We took all this into account when designing the 4055 Kick Drum mic and working with several engineers throughout the development, created a solution that is large, yet unobtrusive, and delivers the best sound available on the market.”

This new kick drum mic exhibits the same qualities as all DPA directional mics with a flat on-axis and a very controlled, linear off-axis. Thanks to this flat curve, the sound of the 4055 can be tailored and tweaked as necessary depending on what genre is being played. Unlike other drum mics, you can hear the differences in sound when the DPA 4055 mic is placed at various angles to the kick drum. Being a condenser mic, it is fast and produces a tight and clean sound even at very high SPL (max SPL is 164 dB).

The DPA 4055 is not limited to the kick drum. It works equally well on other instruments, such as electric guitar cabinets, bass and horns. Its flat frequency response and ability to bring the uncolored sound to the next level works well on many instrument types.

Pricing for the new microphone begins at $730 USD. Prices exclude local VAT/tax. The 4055 Kick Drum Microphone is available starting June 1.

More info about the new 4055 Kick Drum Mic can be found here:

Hear it live in-action here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q5BncACgI34.