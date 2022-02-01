DPA Microphones Announces New 2012 and 2015 Pencil Mics

Newest Solutions Offer Precise Sound Reproduction for the Live Stage

ALLEROED, DENMARK, MARCH 23, 2023 ― DPA Microphones, the leading manufacturer of high-quality microphone solutions, unveils its new compact 2012 Cardioid and 2015 Wide Cardioid Microphones. Featuring a durable, reinforced construction to withstand the rigors of touring, the new mics join the brand’s esteemed line of pencil mics and offer DPA’s renowned natural and precise sound reproduction. Ideal for a variety of instruments, from loud and booming audio to gentle and elusive tones, the 2012 and 2015 mics stand to become trusted solutions for live sound professionals. DPA will showcase these new solutions at the 2023 NAMM Show (Booth 14504).

“We are so pleased to share these new solutions for sound professionals in the music industry,” says Helga Volha Somava, Product Management Director, DPA Microphones. “The 2012 Cardioid and 2015 Wide Cardioid continue to build upon our other live microphone solutions, offering the same natural sound quality that people know, love and trust, with sonic and physical properties specifically designed to meet the needs of the live stage. Thanks to the superior SPL handling and excellent transient response, these microphones will serve as versatile and durable solutions for audio professionals everywhere.”

The 2012 Compact Cardioid Microphone acts as a reliable, all-around, generalist pencil mic that performs well on any instrument. This mic combines a robust design with intricate sound pickup for accurate close miking on any stage setup. From horns and percussion to acoustic or electric guitars, bass cabinets and more, the 2012 can capture crystal clear, single instrument pickup with ease. Unlike the dynamic mics frequently used for close miking applications, the 2012 features an extended frequency range and flat frequency response in a small-form factor. The 2012’s unmatched transient response also allows it to cope with high SPLs while being able to capture the most delicate of sounds.

While the 2012 excels at single instrument pickup, the 2015 Compact Wide Cardioid Microphone performs best as a stereo pair on drum kits and instrument groups. Featuring uniform, wide cardioid directionality and a linear frequency response, a selected pair of 2015 mics offers spacious sound for horn groups, vibraphones, xylophones and other large instruments. When closely positioned, the mics are also ideal for large grand pianos or for use as overheads for drum kits. This stereo pair can capture balanced sound of the entire instrument with less bleed from the stage. Additionally, the compact design of the 2015 allows for unobtrusive placement at venues of any size, while its durable, reinforced construction means it will last from stage to stage.

Both solutions are pre-polarized condenser mics, each with a specifically designed 17mm (0.67-inch) capsule that is perfectly tailored for its intended application. Like most DPA mics, the 2012 and 2015 come in a practical zip pouch, along with a microphone holder and windscreen. Additional accessories such as a stereo boom, gooseneck mount and corresponding shock mounts are also available.