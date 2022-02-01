DPA Microphones Announces Expansive List of New Hires

Brand Welcomes New Team Members in Key Departments Around the Globe

ALLEROED, DENMARK, JUNE 13, 2022 ― DPA Microphones, the leading manufacturer of high-quality microphone solutions, is pleased to welcome an array of new team members to the family. The additions are company-wide, with new hires in product management, research and development, sales, marketing, and production.

Top Row (l to r): Nikolaj Vejen, Senior Product Manager; Richard Watts, Regional Manager – Southern UK; Konrad Majchrowski, Area Sales Manager – Poland; Middle Row (l to r): Helga Somava, Director of Product Management; Torben Ekenberg, Head of R&D; Bottom Row (l to r): JC Bittence, Area Sales Manager – Midwest U.S.; Carlito Cobos – Area Sales Manager, Southern U.S. and Latin America; Tetiana Kulyk, Digital Marketing Specialist.

“We are extremely grateful to welcome so many bright and innovative minds to the DPA Microphones team,” says CEO Kalle Hvidt Nielsen. “The experience these individuals bring will be a great asset to the company. We look forward to their contributions to the brand as we reinforce our commitment to the industry.”

Among the recent hires is Helga Somava, who recently joined DPA as one of the brand’s directors of product management. A graduate of Copenhagen Engineering College with a focus on export engineering, Somava brings leadership experience from past directorial and managerial roles at Bang & Olufsen, GN Netcom and most recently at NUORI ApS, where she served as COO. In her new position, Somava will oversee the development of new products as they align with DPA’s goals in the industry.

Another recent addition to the team is Torben Ekenberg, the company’s new head of research and development. In this role, Ekenberg, who holds a variety of degrees in electro-mechanical engineering and business, will lead the research efforts needed for the creation of new technology and equipment. A previous R&D manager for Brüel & Kjær’s Transducer department, Ekenberg comes to DPA with a familiarity of the brand and its technology. Most recently, Ekenberg served as the director of program management at BK Medical and has also held various executive positions with NNE Pharmaplan, Contex AS and Glunz & Jensen.

To further strengthen DPA’s talented R&D team, Nikolaj Vejen has joined DPA as senior project manager. Vejen holds a master’s degree and a Ph.D in mechanical engineering, and has more than 20 years of R&D experience. Vejen spent the majority of his career with the audio and multimedia company, Bang & Olufsen, where he held various project management positions, and was responsible for overseeing development of the B&O Play line of products. Most recently, Vejen served as senior project manager at Jabra.

The DPA sales force has also added many new faces around the globe, with Richard Watts joining as the new regional manager for Southern UK and Konrad Majchrowski coming on board as the area sales manager in Poland. The U.S. welcomed J.C. Bittence as area sales manager in the Midwest U.S. and Carlito Cobos, whose focus will be on Southern U.S. and Latin American sales. All four bring an overwhelming amount of experience, between Watts’ work as an audio professional, Majchrowski’s many years in live sound productions, Bittence’s award-winning efforts in sales and management, and Cobos’ familiarity with audio production and global market development.

Back at headquarters, DPA has added a new digital marketing specialist, Tetiana Kulyk, who joins the company from Issuu, the ebook/digital magazine platform widely used within the media industry, where she served as a data analyst and previously as digital marketing specialist. Prior to that, Kulyk worked for STYLEPIT and ProfiWebArt in various digital marketing roles.

Additional hires from earlier this year include Asger Beck Petersen as automation engineer, Michael Sluth Henriksen as mechanical engineer and Ulrihs Vesmins who took on the role of supply chain planner.