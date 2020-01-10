DPA Highlights A Host of Exciting New Microphone Products at ISE 2020

In order to give customers as much choice as possible, DPA Microphones is unveiling new colour options for its powerful 6000 series of Subminiature Microphones so that they can be more closely matched to the wearer’s skin tone and clothing.

At ISE 2020, DPA will show its Red Dot Award-winning 6066 Subminiature Headset Microphone in brown as well as black and beige, and its 6060 and 6061 Lavalier Microphones in brown and white as well as black and beige. Already one of the smallest and most inconspicuous bodyworn microphones on the market, the 6000 series will now be even less obtrusive, leaving presenters, artists and audiences free to focus on content and performance rather than technology.

“Our 6000 series already look and sound great, but with these new colour options we are further adding to their appeal by enhancing their virtual invisibility,” says Anne Berggrein, Vice President of Marketing at DPA. “As well as being sleek and elegant, both the headset and lavalier microphones in our 6000 series range are incredibly easy to fit and comfortable to wear, making them ideal for even the most inexperienced artists and presenters.”

Measuring just three millimetres (0.12 inches) in diameter, DPA’s 6000 series capsules are 60% smaller than the company’s existing 4000 series, but equally as powerful, partly because they include CORE by DPA amplification technology that reduces distortion and increases dynamic range.

On Booth 7-V245 at ISE, where DPA is exhibiting with its Benelux distributor AMPTEC, the company will also be showing its new 4560 CORE Binaural Headset Microphone, which is specifically targeted at sound designers, podcasters, vloggers, film makers and other content creators who want to capture authentic immersive audio for their projects.

The binaural headset features a pair of 4060 CORE miniature microphones that are mounted on two ear hooks and sit just outside the user’s ear canal (like a pair of earbuds) so that they capture 1:1 the sound being heard by the person making the recording. The microphones convey, in real time, what the user is hearing so that those listening to the content on headphones can experience full immersive sound. These qualities are also appealing to other applications such as sound system documentation, soundscape analysis, sound quality assessment, sound for theatrical plays, sound for the gaming industry, and much more.

DPA’s 4560 CORE Binaural Headset can be easily integrated with recording equipment such as DPA’s MMA-A Digital Audio Interface, which can be connected to any iOS-device, giving users a mobile binaural recording solution that is easy to use.

DPA will also be showing its new 2028 Vocal Microphone, which aims to change the live performance landscape with its renowned natural sound, road-ready design and competitive price point. This groundbreaking microphone delivers the same sonic qualities as DPA’s other great solutions and comes in three variants, a wired XLR handle and two wireless configurations. It also features a brand-new fixed-position capsule, a specially designed shock-mount and pop filter and detachable inner and outer grilles that can be removed and rinsed.

DPA will complete its ISE line up with the 4097 CORE Supercardioid Choir Mic, which is expertly tailored to capture dynamic choir sound. This versatile microphone has the same sonic qualities as the brand’s 4098 Supercardioid Microphones and features DPA’s famous flat off-axis supercardioid pattern, with a very high gain-before-feedback that makes the entire choir sound natural from all angles. This sets the possibility for multiple mics to be used on the choir without having to fight the artifacts created from uneven mic pattern pick-up, simplifying the process for a sound engineer.

Configured with a MicroDot connector and a DPA adapter for wired or wireless applications, the 4097 Choir Mic allows the user to go wireless, increasing flexibility on stages where there are multiple uses of the same space. Further, the 4097 includes three shock mounts to secure the rumble caused by movement on stage and offers effective dampening at a level not seen before in similar types of mics.

