DPA and Rycote Team Up to Pay-it-Forward to Film Industry

DPA Microphones and Rycote join forces to support the film industry during these unprecedented times. The brands are launching a pay-it-forward campaign for first-time and indie filmmakers, who will have the opportunity to win a customized DPA/Rycote filming kit. Among the film experts helping to support the giveaway judging for this effort are Tim White, Bryan “Sol” Aponte, Antoin Cox and Stéphane Bucher.

Aspiring and indie filmmakers around the world are encouraged to participate in the DPA/Rycote Pay-it-Forward Giveaway campaign, running October 1, 2020 through November 30, 2020. The giveaway includes three DPA mics – the brand new 4097 Micro Shotgun, 4017 Shotgun and 6060 CORE Subminiature – along with an array of Rycote accessories. To enter, filmmakers are asked to submit an application form, along with a short description of the filming process and synopsis of the film, to DPA and Rycote for judging. The entries will be evaluated by the group of film sound experts and company representatives, and the top three projects will receive the aforementioned kit, as well as a free loan of any/all miking technology from the two companies necessary to record the film. Furthermore, the winners will receive a mentoring session from one of the film sound experts.

“The resiliency and industriousness of the film community over the past several months has inspired us to provide additional resources to newcomers and independent filmmakers,” says Kalle Hvidt Nielsen, CEO, DPA Microphones. “These professionals have made a significant impact on our business throughout the years, and we want to give-back to an industry that makes DPA what it is. Our goal is to ensure that these audio pros can provide high-quality sound for all future films. We look forward to hearing about the next great series of movies that will enter the festival world.”

“We are very excited to be working on this initiative with our friends at DPA,” says Simon Davies, Managing Director, Rycote. “Everyone involved in both organizations wants to support the film industry, which has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Being able to provide materials and resources to newcomers and independent filmmakers is just one small way we can help get outstanding films into the upcoming festivals and in front of audiences. Best of luck to all participants.”

For more information, visit: https://www.dpamicrophones.com/film-gear.