DPA 4098 Gooseneck Mic Gets CORE by DPA Technology Upgrade

ALLEROED, DENMARK, NOVEMBER 2, 2020 – DPA Microphones recently upgraded its renowned 4098 Gooseneck Microphone to include its CORE by DPA technology. With this update, the 4098 CORE mic will join DPA’s other CORE products in offering minimal distortion across the entire dynamic range, increasing audio clarity and openness and further enhancing DPA’s already stellar sound. Perfect for both podium and conference room mic’ing, the DPA 4098 CORE is the ideal solution for instances when high speech intelligibility is paramount. This has proven especially true for today’s socially distanced, video conferencing world.

“When we first launched CORE by DPA, we knew we wanted to implement this technology into all DPA mics to provide an even greater user experience,” says René Moerch, product manager at DPA Microphones. “By increasing the dynamic range of the mics, CORE by DPA extends the point at which the distortion is just starting to become audible. Incorporating this technology to the 4098 allows presenters, politicians, pastors, instructors, and more, to be heard through the mic as though they are speaking to the viewer/listener directly.”

With CORE by DPA technology, the 4098 CORE mics capture a wider dynamic range so that the 1 percent THD is now lifted with 8 dB to 133 dB SPL.

Best suited to the installation market, the DPA 4098 CORE offers trouble-free installation with the most clear, transparent and natural sound available on the miniature mic market. The mic is capable of handling extremely high SPL before clipping, which enables it to deliver pristine speech intelligibility regardless of whether the speaker is loud or soft-toned. With a linear response, low distortion and extremely large dynamic range, the mics perform well in even the most challenging environments.

The DPA 4098 CORE is available in a variety of arrangements. For more information, please visit https://www.dpamicrophones.com/gooseneck/gooseneck-microphone or contact a local dealer.