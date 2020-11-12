doxo Biller Directory Surpasses 75,000 Payable Service Providers Across the Country

Largest bill pay Directory continues to expand its coverage; doxo payment network reaches new milestone by delivering consumer bill payments in more than 90% of US zip codes

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–doxo, the all-in-one web and mobile bill pay service, today announced that its consumer-driven Directory of payable billers has surpassed 75,000 service providers across the country – five times larger than any other consumer bill pay network. To date, over four million doxo users, across more than 90% of US zip codes, have paid bills through the doxo payment network. As more consumers in large cities, small towns, and rural areas continue to participate, doxo’s Directory has expanded by over 25% over the past year, with payment activity across more than 45 different service categories.

The doxo Directory provides the most comprehensive coverage of household bill pay in the United States. Out of the 45 service categories within doxo’s Directory, some of the fastest to grow over the past year were:

“Every single household in the country has a unique mix of billers, and typically half of these are local. By empowering our users to continually suggest the providers and services they need to pay, the doxo Directory continues its rapid expansion. With local biller coverage that is every bit as comprehensive as our national biller coverage, doxo ensures every household can pay every bill, addressing the needs of consumers and billers that are often overlooked by traditional enterprise software and payment networks,” said Steve Shivers, doxo Co-founder and CEO. “As pleased as we are with reaching this milestone of 75,000, we know we’re still just getting started in our mission to enable simple, secure payments to every biller – ultimately covering hundreds of thousands of national and local service providers – across the country.”

doxo’s Directory includes national, regional and local service providers, ranging from local trash companies like Custom Disposal Service, to large multi-state utility companies like National Grid, to national service providers like AT&T. Other examples of service providers in doxo’s Directory include: Mountaineer Gas, Consumers Gas Utility, City of Springfield (OH), Meternet, County of Sacramento, City of Bertram, Pacific Medical Laboratory, Oceana City Hall, Consumers Gas Utility, and City of Spencer (WV). Additionally, leading billing and payment partners like RR Donnelley and Coinstar leverage doxo to help their billing customers expand user engagement and reach more mobile users.

The doxo Directory Empowers Service Providers Large and Small

Service providers of all types and sizes benefit by participating in doxo’s payment network. When service providers directly enroll in doxo’s Directory, they join thousands of others who receive direct electronic payments for free. Directly connected service providers increase mobile engagement, speed payment delivery, reduce customer support costs, and boost paperless and autopay adoption. Connecting to doxo electronically is easy and can be done even alongside a service provider’s existing bill payment solution.

With doxoDIRECT, turn-key bill payment capabilities are also provided for service providers seeking to expand electronic and mobile payment convenience for their customers. The benefits of doxoDIRECT include: fast, free direct deposit payments, expanded mobile payments with Apple Pay, iOS and Android apps, real-time account validation, and zero-exception reconciliation, overdraft protection, auto-pay, e-billing, IVR, paperless, and an online dashboard with real-time payment details.

Interested service providers can learn more and sign up for fast, free, and direct payments at www.doxo.com/business/.

About doxo

doxo provides simple, secure all-in-one bill payment to any biller, with any payment method, on any device. A doxoPLUS subscription adds free bank payments and five essential financial protections that boost household financial health. Through these services, doxo currently serves over four million paying users who can make payments to over 75,000 local and national businesses, making doxo the largest bill pay directory in the nation. Billers on the network get paid directly, fast and free – and consumers have complete bill pay independence over when and how they pay their bills. doxo expanded its user base by more than 70 percent in the past year and is expanding its team to further accelerate growth and change the bill pay landscape to focus on the customer. doxo investors include MDV, Sigma Partners, and Bezos Expeditions. doxo is based in Seattle, WA. For more information visit www.doxo.com.

