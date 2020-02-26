doxo Adds Scott Scazafavo as VP Product to Support Continued Growth and Scale

Senior Product Executive Brings Broad Consumer and B2B Experience from Microsoft, Digital River

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–doxo, the all-in-one web and mobile bill pay service, today announced that Scott Scazafavo has joined the company as Vice President of Product Management. In his new role, Scazafavo will oversee both consumer and B2B product strategy and development. His extensive experience with high-growth, high-scale platform development will support the company’s rapid growth and increasing scale of payment operations.

Scazafavo brings nearly two decades of executive experience leading product and program management teams building highly-scalable solutions in industries spanning ecommerce, subscriptions and payments, online media, digital retail, and healthcare. He has an award-winning history of leveraging current and emerging technologies to develop compelling consumer products, digital publishing platforms, and scalable enterprise business solutions. Prior to joining doxo, Scazafavo served as SVP of Product & Program Management at Digital River, Partner Program Manager at Microsoft, and VP, Product at Allrecipes. He most recently served as a senior level product management consultant in the Retail Technology division at Starbucks as part of the Starbucks Delivers program, an integration with Uber Eats enabling delivery for 10,000 Starbucks locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“ Scott has a proven track record of successfully implementing highly-scalable systems across the consumer, B2B, and payments industries, making him the perfect addition to doxo as we enter our next stage of growth,” said co-founder and CEO Steve Shivers. “ Scott is uniquely qualified to help us continue to shape flexible bill pay solutions to reduce the bill pay burden and protect the financial health of consumers, as well as allow service providers to receive fast, direct payments, boost customer satisfaction, and expand mobile engagement.”

doxo’s customer-focused mobile and web bill pay service is tapping into the U.S. bill payments market, which constitutes over 50% of U.S. household spend, reaching nearly $4 trillion annually. doxo’s rapidly growing service provides consumers with a simpler, mobile-friendly way to stay on top of all their bills. Thus, consumers receive benefits most billers aren’t able to provide on an individual basis, like greater convenience, control, and payment security through features like Overdraft Protection and Apple Pay. Service providers join doxo’s nationwide payment network to receive fast, free, and direct payments, and provide security and convenience benefits that would be complicated or expensive to enable on their own.

“ The rapid evolution of the consumer services space as well as the online commerce and payments industry for merchants and billers presents a real inflection point for both segments,” said Scott Scazafavo, doxo’s new VP of Product Management. “ By providing secure and frictionless payments for consumers, while also helping service providers realize the power of expedited payments from their customers, doxo fills a critical gap in that space as they expand to keep up with demand, and I’m excited to contribute to that mission.”

doxo has grown to over 60,000 payable providers across the country and is already more than five times the size of any other bill pay network. doxo’s user base expanded by more than 70 percent over the past year, with more than 3.5 million consumers now having paid a bill on doxo. For more information, please visit www.doxo.com.

About doxo

doxo is a simple, secure all-in-one bill pay service that facilitates secure payment to any biller, with any payment method, on any device. doxo currently serves over three million paying users who can make payments to over 60,000 local and national businesses, making doxo the largest bill pay directory in the nation. Billers on the network get paid directly, fast and free – and consumers have complete bill pay independence over when and how they pay their bills. doxo expanded its user base by more than 70 percent in the past year, and is expanding its team to further accelerate growth and change the bill pay landscape to focus on the customer. doxo investors include MDV, Sigma Partners, and Bezos Expeditions. doxo is based in Seattle, WA.

