DotCom Therapy Launches New Wolf+Friends Mobile App, Amplifying Social Network for Families of Children with Special Needs

New app extends the impact of vibrant and established online community by bringing parents together with their peers and expert resources

MADISON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AppLaunch—DotCom Therapy, the most comprehensive pediatric teletherapy provider, today announced the launch of a new mobile application for iOS and Android devices that brings parents of children with special needs together with experts on one social platform. The new Wolf+Friends app offers features for parents to interact with peers raising special needs children, certified pediatric therapists and other experts to help them make informed decisions about their children’s education, health, wellness and future.

The launch of the new Wolf+Friends app, and its unique ability to blend peer support with expert resources, is the result of DotCom Therapy’s recent acquisition of Wolf+Friends, and lays a strong foundation for executing on the promise of the combined companies.

“It’s critically important for parents – especially those with children of special needs – to have a support structure that includes direct access to evidence-based resources and recommendations. There’s too much misinformation in the world, and as a therapist myself, I’ve seen the detrimental impact it can have,” said Rachel Mack Robinson, president and founder of DotCom Therapy. “Wolf+Friends already has a long track record of fostering a successful and vibrant community, and with DCT’s expert clinical support, and the launch of this new app, I know we can make it even stronger.”

The new Wolf+Friends app enables families facing similar life journeys to find and interact with each other. Features of the app allow members to communicate, ask questions, share advice, join small groups, participate in challenges and discussions, and join monthly community social events.

Families can also use the app to access expert resources including a monthly support group facilitated by a mental health professional, “Ask the Expert” sessions where families can submit questions and receive answers directly from specialized clinical experts, on-demand workshops, original articles and podcast episodes, and product guides curated by experts. These resources will provide families information on a wide range of parenting and developmental topics such as behavior, feeding/nutrition, mental wellness, speech and language development, executive functioning, special education processes, motor development, and more.

To accompany the new app launch, Wolf+Friends is taking over production of DotCom Therapy’s podcast, Helping Kids Thrive. The podcast provides expert insight into child development, special education, mental wellness, parenting, and more to help children thrive. Wolf+Friends leadership will enable podcast episodes to be even more intertwined with the needs of parents in its community.

The Wolf+Friends mobile app is now available for Android and iOS mobile devices. For a limited only, those who download the app, can sign up for a free one-month subscription.

To download the app, please visit: https://community.wolfandfriends.com/signup/392g1A

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/wolf-friends/id1626255102

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=uk.co.disciplemedia.wolffriends

About DotCom Therapy

DotCom Therapy is the most comprehensive pediatric teletherapy provider for healthcare and educational organizations serving families across the nation. With a 5-star patient rating and 97% retention among its network of professional therapists, DCT provides the flexibility families and organizations require to meet the mental health, behavioral, speech, and occupational therapy needs of children in their care. DCT is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin with team members and therapists located across the United States. For more information, follow DotCom Therapy on Twitter (@DotComTherapy) or LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/dotcom-therapy), or visit www.DotComTherapy.com.

