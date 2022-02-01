DotCom Therapy Acquires Wolf+Friends, Boosting Vibrant Community for Parents of Special Needs Children With Professional Support and Resources

New Mobile App Gives Parents More Opportunities to Connect and Access Expert Support

MADISON, Wisc.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DOTCommunity—DotCom Therapy, the most comprehensive pediatric teletherapy provider, today announced it has acquired Wolf+Friends, a vibrant community for parents to connect with like-minded families raising children with special needs such as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD), anxiety, developmental delays, mental health difficulties, and learning disabilities. Combining the two organizations will increase the resources and clinical expertise available to members of the Wolf+Friends community, while providing DotCom Therapy patients and their families with the opportunity to join a valuable social network to meet and engage with peers facing a similar life journey.

To immediately bring the benefits of the combined organization to parents and families, Wolf+Friends is relaunching its community application with new and improved features. Available for Android and iOS mobile devices, the new application will include opportunities to connect to other families in a similar journey through message boards, online social events, and community challenges. It also includes access to expert resources such as monthly parent support groups facilitated by DotCom Therapy mental health providers, monthly expert Q&As, expert curated articles, video trainings, podcast interviews, and message boards to ask questions and receive recommendations.

The new Wolf+Friends community app will be publicly available in early summer. To sign up for a private invitation for the preview release, visit https://www.wolfandfriends.com/sign-up

“After a very challenging couple of years for everyone, children need our support now more than ever, especially those with special needs. One of the best ways we can help support kids is by supporting their parents,” said Rachel Mack Robinson, founder and president of DotCom Therapy. “Wolf+Friends created such a loyal and engaged community because parents craved a place where they could share experiences and support others in similar situations. Combining that community with the clinical expertise of DotCom Therapy’s nationwide network of pediatric therapists makes the support system we offer even stronger.”

Wolf+Friends was founded in 2016 by Carissa Tozzi, a mom and experienced brand and content director, and Gena Mann, a photo editor and mother to two children with autism, who identified a void for peer support in the parenting space. They experienced firsthand how the market only served parents of typically developing children, or children with learning differences and special needs – but not both. As a result, they created Wolf+Friends to offer a design-minded, inclusive, and compassionate alternative to bring parents and families together.

“Before we founded Wolf+Friends, the resources available for parents raising children with special needs were all very clinical, and honestly, uninspired,” said Tozzi. “While DotCom Therapy has deep clinical expertise, it also has a company culture that’s very similar to what we built at Wolf+Friends. Combining our organizations to extend our reach and impact was a no brainer.”

“Since the moment we began engaging with the DotCom Therapy team, we just clicked,” added Mann. “We’re excited to bring DCT’s expertise into the Wolf+Friends community, and just as excited to welcome a huge network of new members into the community through the schools, health systems and individual families DCT works with across the country.”

With the acquisition complete, Wolf+Friends will continue to operate as an independent brand of DotCom Therapy. Carissa Tozzi and Gena Mann will remain with the company as advisors for this community.

About DotCom Therapy

DotCom Therapy is the most comprehensive pediatric teletherapy provider for healthcare and educational organizations serving families across the nation. With a 5-star patient rating and 97% retention among its network of professional therapists, DCT provides the flexibility families and organizations require to meet the mental health, behavioral, speech, and occupational therapy needs of children in their care. DCT is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin with team members and therapists located across the United States. For more information, follow DotCom Therapy on Twitter (@DotComTherapy) or LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/dotcom-therapy), or visit www.DotComTherapy.com.

Contacts

fama PR for DotCom Therapy



[email protected]