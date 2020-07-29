Don’t Quit Your Day Job to Grow Your Career: Galvanize Announces Part-Time Remote Data Science Education Program

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#career—Galvanize, a leader in developing talent and capabilities for individuals and corporations in the technical fields of software engineering and data science, announced today it is now enrolling students for a new part-time data science education program to be delivered entirely online beginning in October 2020.

A continuation of Galvanize’s industry-leading education bootcamps, the new program will offer those seeking to advance their skills in data science with the opportunity to do so on a more flexible schedule, from wherever they can get online. Providing the same curriculum, program structure, and quality as Galvanize’s full-time program, the 30-week online course will be taught by vetted professionals with years of education and industry experience.

“Time, location, and cost shouldn’t force anyone to sideline their career goals. By offering this program remotely and on a part-time basis, our hope is that anyone who wants to keep working while learning data science will see the possibilities our program can unlock,” said Harsh Patel, Galvanize CEO. “We look forward to welcoming more working parents, veterans, our own alumni, and any underrepresented groups in tech into the Galvanize community through this new program.”

Organizations around the world are collecting more data than ever, and as a result, it is becoming increasingly essential to have the talent that can leverage that data in meaningful ways. Galvanize’s industry-tested, Python-based curriculum introduces best practices in machine learning, statistical analysis, natural language processing, and data visualization. Galvanize’s live-online classes are conducted by experienced industry professionals via conferencing software, inviting interaction between students, their instructors and classmates.

As a leading bootcamp education provider in data science, Galvanize helps accelerate the careers of technical professionals by teaching the skills needed to excel in modern-day data science, data analysis, and data engineering roles. Galvanize’s data science graduates have been hired by today’s leading innovators across diverse sectors, including Apple, Accenture, Tesla, Spotify, and Oracle.

As the cost of higher education continues to rise, and job security remains tenuous, Galvanize’s part-time enrollment can allow students more schedule flexibility, as well as additional ways to pay for the program. More than half of companies offer tuition reimbursement as a benefit to employees, and Galvanize offers one of the most student-friendly Income Share Agreements (ISAs) on the market. By reducing the maximum amount a student will pay and increasing the annual salary required to start making payments, Galvanize’s ISA offers a financing program that is more competitive and more attractive to prospective students than any other offering in the industry.

To be considered for Galvanize’s part-time remote data science program, students must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or equivalent. For more information, please visit www.galvanize.com/part-time-remote-data-science.

About Galvanize

Galvanize is a learning community for technology with eight physical campuses across the U.S. where innovative startups, aspiring students, and large enterprises benefit from a dynamic, unique technology ecosystem. Galvanize is an industry leader in technology education, offering the Data Science and Hack Reactor Software Engineering immersive bootcamps, that propel careers and help individuals thrive in the digital economy. In addition to its physical campuses, Galvanize offers full-time and part-time immersive bootcamps to individuals remotely, and tailored workforce training to enterprise clients to address each of their unique needs. With 8,000+ graduates, Galvanize alumni have gone on to bring their talents to over 2,250 companies. Galvanize is a subsidiary of K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), a premier provider of innovative, high-quality online and blended education solutions, curriculum, and programs to students, schools and enterprises in primary, secondary and post-secondary settings. Learn more at www.galvanize.com.

