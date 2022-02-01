Donald Griffiths, VP of National Operations at Union Home Mortgage, Named President of Ohio Mortgage Bankers Association

Griffiths to advance interests of Ohio’s mortgage originators and servicers in new role

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Union Home Mortgage (UHM), a high-growth independent mortgage banking company with a world-class culture, announced today that its Vice President of National Operations Donald Griffiths has been elected to serve as president of the Ohio Mortgage Bankers Association (OMBA). Griffiths was officially appointed May 9 and will serve for a term of 12 months.

Founded in 1969, the OMBA is a statewide organization devoted exclusively to the field of residential and commercial real estate finance. OMBA’s membership is comprised of mortgage originators and servicers, investors and other mortgage industry-related firms.

In his role as president, Griffiths will leverage his 43 years of mortgage banking experience to maintain and advance Ohio’s housing, residential and commercial real estate finance system by advocating on behalf of the industry. This work will include supporting the production and maintenance of single- and multifamily homeownership opportunities, promoting a strong economy and a secondary mortgage credit delivery system, pursuing equitable tax laws, and defending access to quality shelter for low-income families, the disadvantaged and veterans.

“I am honored to represent Union Home Mortgage as well as mortgage originators, servicers and related businesses all across the state as president of the Ohio Mortgage Bankers Association,” said Griffiths. “I am passionate about providing access to mortgages for individuals, families and business owners to make their life and business dreams a reality. As president of OMBA, I am especially excited about moving the needle on affordable housing in order to change perceptions regarding our industry and put more minorities in homes so they can create wealth and lasting memories with their families.”

“Union Home Mortgage is committed to strengthening the mortgage banking industry both in our everyday work and as part of our advocacy initiatives,” said Bill Cosgrove, President & CEO of Union Home Mortgage. “Don’s unmatched knowledge, experience and passion for the industry will be instrumental in leading OMBA as it continues its mission to protect and preserve the interests of Ohio’s mortgage originators.”

Griffiths assumes the role of president after serving the last six years on OMBA’s Board of Trustees and Executive Board, most recently in the ascending positions of responsibility of secretary, treasurer and vice president. He replaces Stan Foraker, Executive Vice President and Mortgage Banking Executive at First Commonwealth Bank, as president of the association.

Officers and trustees for the OMBA Board of Directors are elected each May at the association’s annual convention. The slate of officers is picked by a nominating committee from all eligible OMBA member companies in good standing and is then voted on by the full membership. The Executive Committee members serve one-year terms in each of the positions, while the trustees serve varying terms, depending on their membership classification.

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 150 branches across the U.S. For 7 consecutive years, UHM has been awarded a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $13 billion in responsible lending per year.

Contacts

Kaila Taton

440-863-3212

[email protected]