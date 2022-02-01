Dollar General Introduces Exclusive New Oh Good!TM Gummy Vitamin Line

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dollar General has debuted Oh Good!TM, a high-quality line of dietary supplements sold exclusively at Dollar General (DG). The Oh Good! supplements line represents yet another expansion of products in the health and wellness landscape at DG stores across the country.

“Supplements can be beneficial for many of our customers, particularly those with certain dietary goals,” said Albert Wu, Dollar General’s chief medical officer. “In those instances, gummy vitamins can be an option and may promote adherence to a daily routine.”

The Oh Good! line of gummy vitamins supplies nutrients to help support everyday wellness. All 18 Oh Good! products are non-GMO and gluten free. Additionally, select products within the line are vegan or vegetarian. The complete product line is available at more than 11,000 Dollar General stores, and approximately 10 Oh Good! gummy vitamins are available chain-wide.

The new line joins Dollar General’s growing list of private brands and comes with DG’s 100% satisfaction guarantee.

“Everything we do at Dollar General is centered around our customers,” said Jackie Li, senior vice president of private brands at Dollar General. “As health and wellness is top of mind with our shoppers, we are proud to deliver this line of high quality gummy supplements exclusively at Dollar General under our own brand, Oh Good!. These items will not only aid our customers’ daily needs but will do so at a fantastic value.”

Discover the Oh Good! products available chain-wide:

Overall Wellness:

For the Whole Family:

Everyday Essentials:

Energy & Sleep:

Available in Select Dollar General Stores:

Additional Oh Good! products available in select DG stores include Probiotic, Zinc, Collagen, Kids Melatonin and more. You can see the full list at our latest blog post in our DG Newsroom.

To learn more about Oh Good! and other great health and wellness products, visit www.dollargeneral.com. Product images available online here.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day.® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 18,566 stores in 47 states as of July 29, 2022. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America’s most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.

