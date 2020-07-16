Docutech’s Solex eClosing Solution Selected by Home Point Financial to Provide Hybrid eClosing Experience

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Docutech™, the leading provider of document, eSign, eClose and digital to print fulfillment technology and a member of the First American family of companies, today announced that Home Point Financial, the nation’s second-largest wholesale lender, has added Solex™ eClosing to their offerings. Now, Home Point’s borrowers can close on their mortgage through a hybrid eClosing experience.

With Solex eClosing, Home Point’s borrowers can review their closing package digitally prior to the day of closing, taking the time they need to familiarize themselves with the document prior to signing. On the day of closing, borrowers can eSign most documents in advance of meeting at the closing table, reducing the closing time to mere minutes. Once the closing is complete, all documents are digitized and stored in the Solex eVault.

“This integration is crucial in providing a convenient and streamlined mortgage process, and enabling our borrowers to review and sign the majority of their closing documents from home, which is essential – especially in today’s uncertain environment,” said Phil Shoemaker, Home Point Financial’s President of Originations. “With Docutech’s Solex eClosing platform, our closers, brokers, correspondents, settlement partners and customers all gain important benefits from a more streamlined digital experience.”

Approved by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae for eClosing, eNote and eVault functionality, the Solex eClosing platform, in partnership with Simplifile, helps to bridge relationships and support for settlement agents and provide a comprehensive integrated eClosing solution. With eSigning efficiencies from initial document generation through post-closing, integration with the MERS eRegistry for all eNote management transactions, and Remote Online Notarization (RON), Solex delivers an end-to-end digital mortgage experience.

“Docutech is committed to digitizing as much of the mortgage process as possible to help lenders optimize the customer experience, while adding operational efficiencies to accelerate the closing process,” said Amy Brandt, President of Docutech. “We are thrilled to be expanding on the services we provide to Home Point to enable a more digital wholesale lending process.”

About Docutech

Docutech, a member of the First American family of companies, offers a wide range of document technology solutions for mortgage and home equity lending, from document generation to eDelivery, eClose and print fulfillment. The company sets the standard in providing market-proven technology and unrivaled customer service to the financial industry. Founded in 1991, Docutech’s knowledge and solutions empower lending professionals to efficiently produce accurate loan packages in all 50 states to ensure compliance with constantly changing laws and regulations. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.docutech.com or follow them on social media at LinkedIn or Twitter @Docutech.

About Home Point Financial

Home Point is on a mission to create financially healthy, happy homeowners. Our customer-first approach to lending starts with compassionate people that help eliminate the stress of getting a loan and owning a home. Beyond the loan, Home Point empowers customers to get the most value from their home investment by offering expert advice and exclusive savings. Home Point is the second-largest wholesale lender and the 13th largest correspondent lender in the U.S. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI with nearly 2000 employees and 265,000 serviced customers. For more information, visit www.homepointfinancial.com.

