Docutech’s Solex eClosing Chosen by LendingQB, a MeridianLink product, to Streamline Digital Closings

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Docutech™, the leading provider of document, eSign, eClose and digital to print fulfillment technology and a member of the First American family of companies, today announced that LendingQB, a leading provider of SaaS loan origination technology solutions, has integrated Docutech’s Solex™ eClosing solution to enable digital closing with eClosing, eNote and eVault functionality.

“We are excited to partner with Docutech to bring their Solex™ eClosing platform to our clients,” said Tim Nguyen, co-founder and chief strategy officer of MeridianLink. “With Solex eClosing, lenders, borrowers and settlement agents can benefit from a complete digital closing solution to streamline the closing process, while enhancing safety and security for all parties.”

Solex eClosing is an end-to-end integrated eClosing solution that enables each mortgage closing transaction to be as “e” as it can be, in accordance with state and county regulations and investor preferences, through an intelligent eEligibility evaluation. Approved by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae for eClosing, eNote and eVault functionality, the Solex eClosing platform provides lenders with eSigning efficiencies from initial document generation through post-closing, integration with the MERS eRegistry for all eNote management transactions, and Remote Online Notarization (RON).

LendingQB provides solutions that help mortgage lenders reduce costs, maintain compliance and increase profitability, while still putting their borrowers first. This is a result of LendingQB’s unique approach to loan origination system building — layering its core platform with best-of-breed components to create the ideal solution for each lender.

“Docutech is steadfast in our commitment to accelerate the closing process through technology innovation and strategic integrations,” said Amy Brandt, president of Docutech. “We are thrilled to continue growing our integration with LendingQB through their API to make the vision of end-to-end digital mortgages a reality for lenders and their customers.”

Docutech, a member of the First American family of companies, offers a wide range of document technology solutions for mortgage and home equity lending, from document generation to eDelivery, eClose and print fulfillment. The company sets the standard in providing market-proven technology and unrivaled customer service to the financial industry. Founded in 1991, Docutech’s knowledge and solutions empower lending professionals to efficiently produce accurate loan packages in all 50 states to ensure compliance with constantly changing laws and regulations. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.docutech.com or follow them on social media at LinkedIn or Twitter @Docutech.

LendingQB®, a MeridianLink® product, is a SaaS browser-based mortgage loan origination software (LOS) that enables market-leading integrations to provide lenders with a simple, flexible, and innovative workflow. The system’s open-architecture application program interface (API) allows lenders to scale while maximizing efficiency by easily leveraging integrations from more than 250 mortgage service providers.

MeridianLink, Inc., developer of the industry’s first multi-channel account opening and loan origination platform, is a leading provider of enterprise business solutions for financial service organizations. The company’s passion for excellence is reflected in its browser-based credit reporting, lending and new account opening/deposit technologies, which all enjoy solid reputations as being cutting edge, reliable and affordable. Based in Costa Mesa, California, MeridianLink is committed to creating smart solutions that deliver real value. For more information, visit www.meridianlink.com.

