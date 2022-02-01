DJI Announces Mavic 3 Pro Drone, Upgrades Flagship Series with Tri-Camera System; Learn More Info at B&H Photo

Drones & Aerial Imaging News: DJI upgrades its flagship drone series with the Mavic 3 Pro.

The DJI Mavic 3 Pro Drone upgrades the dual-camera system with the addition of a third, 70mm medium telephoto lens.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–B&H is pleased to announce the release of the DJI Mavic 3 Pro Drone. On the heels of the DJI Inspire 3 release for movie and television production, DJI unveils a new model in DJI’s flagship Mavic line that upgrades its dual-camera gimbal to a tri-camera system―a first for DJI. The additional 70mm 48MP medium telephoto lens gives beginner and professional content creators alike increased creative options when shooting aerial images and video. The new lens is a 3x zoom “middle-ground” option that joins the returning 24mm 20MP Hasselblad wide-angle lens and 166mm 12MP full telephoto lens.

The new Mavic 3 Pro’s returning 166mm 12MP telephoto lens receives new upgrades in the form of a larger f/3.4 aperture and increase to 60 fps 4K video. The increased light sensitivity results in reduced noise in low-light situations, and 4K footage is noticeably smoother with the faster frame rate.

With many high-end optical capabilities, the Mavic 3 Pro remains a significant tool in a professional filmmaker’s arsenal, but beginners can also feel comfortable piloting it, thanks to the inclusion of an omnidirectional obstacle sensing system that uses APAS 5.0 to help navigate around dangers automatically. Various creative flight modes are also supported, making complex and dynamic shots easy to achieve.

DJI Mavic 3 Pro Drone with DJI Remote Control



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1761807-REG/dji_cp_ma_00000654_01_mavic_3_pro_drone.html

The Mavic 3 Pro is being released in a variety of configurations, such as a standard version with DJI RC remote, a Fly More Combo with DJI RC remote, a Fly More Combo with a DJI RC Pro remote, and a Cine Premium Combo. Compared to the standard release, the Fly More Combo versions include more flight batteries and an additional assortment of useful accessories. The Cine Premium Combo is specifically geared for professional use, with Apple ProRes support across all three lenses and the inclusion of a built-in 1TB SSD drive. It’s also being supported by a variety of accessories: a propeller cover, storage cover, wide-angle lens, and ND filter kit.

In any configuration, the Mavic 3 Pro showcases DJI’s desire to improve the capabilities of high-end content creators, while still keeping the Mavic 3’s extensive flight time, flight modes, obstacle avoidance, and compact, folding design.

