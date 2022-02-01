DJ White Shadow Crafts On-the-go Hits for Industry Superstars With KRK GoAux

GRAMMY® Award-winning Producer and DJ Tests Brand’s New Portable Monitors in the Studio and on the Road

LOS ANGELES, NOVEMBER 21, 2022 ― Paul Blair, a GRAMMY® Award-winning producer, musician, songwriter, and DJ, is one of the hottest creators in the music industry thanks to his work with the likes of Lady Gaga, Pitbull, Jennifer Lopez, Lil Jon, and T-Pain. Better known by his stage name, DJ White Shadow, this superstar has composed for Gaga’s ‘A Star is Born’ soundtrack and most recently served as music supervisor for the upcoming film, ‘Pierre the Pigeon Hawk.’ He also co-founded Sweet Dreams Society, an immersive, artist-in-residence program and creative community for emerging musicians. With so many projects constantly in the works, White Shadow was looking for a mobile monitoring solution that would allow him to produce wherever the industry takes him while also being powerful enough to provide electrifying and reliable sound quality.

When Gibson released the KRK GoAux 4 Portable Monitor System, he knew they would be exactly what he needed. “I spent a good ten days on the road with the KRK GoAux speakers,” he says, “and they are just such a fantastic product. [They provide] unbelievable sound and the portability of them is incredible.” This new professional-quality monitor solution is available in two sizes―the three-inch GoAux 3 and the four-inch GoAux 4―and features a compact portable design with Bluetooth technology. A complete nearfield reference monitor solution, the GoAux delivers the same natural and balanced frequency response that has become synonymous with the KRK name.

Between working on the road while touring or squeezing in sessions while traveling to new projects, White Shadow is confident in the GoAux’s ability to impress any client or on-the-go producer. “It’s incredible how much sound comes out of this smaller package,” he explains. “It’s so much better than listening through headphones. I was able to walk away from the computer, let my track keep playing, and move around in multiple environments, from a hotel room, and on a plane, to a regular studio. I could also play music for people and collaborate with [other artists] on the road. I even went to the studio and was able to listen to what the [GoAux] mix sounded like on the [full-size] KRKs, and the translation between the two was incredible.”

Now that he’s gotten a taste of life with the KRK GoAux, White Shadow can’t turn back. He looks forward to further incorporating these monitors into his workflow and sharing the love with any and all interested artists. “Everyone that I showed the KRKs to was like, ‘When did these come out?’ It’s a piece of gear that I’m totally going to add to my travels when I’m bouncing around and working on a project. This is the best quality for a carry-along speaker that I’ve ever encountered.”

Watch DJ White Shadow take the GoAux on his global tour, HERE.

