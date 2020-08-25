Disguise Expands Partnership With Hasbro With Exciting Brand Launches and New Global Rights

POWAY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Disguise, Inc., today announced a renewal to its licensing agreement with Hasbro to design, market, manufacture and distribute Halloween costumes and costume accessories for an additional 3 years commencing in 2021. This includes power house brands such as Transformers, Power Rangers, My Little Pony, G.I. Joe, Hasbro Gaming and more which are Halloween costume staples. In addition to possessing the rights to the entire Hasbro portfolio for North America, Disguise’s Hasbro rights now include Europe in addition to other regions.





Additionally, eOne has granted Disguise rights to Peppa Pig and Ricky Zoom costumes, which will be folded into Disguise’s 2021 line. These first-ever Ricky Zoom costumes as well as the wildly popular Peppa Pig will be a major hit for Halloween given the growing success of the TV series and existing consumer product lines in the market.

“We are thrilled to secure such a meaningful partnership with Hasbro with rights to their entire portfolio of brands, and also with our first-ever global expansion with Hasbro. Building on the success of our line of PJ Masks costumes, we will bring fun and innovation to Peppa Pig and the first Ricky Zoom costumes to hit the market. Disguise is proud of our long standing collaboration with Hasbro. This also marks us as being the only Power Rangers Halloween Costume licensee since inception. We look forward to our growing relationship with Hasbro and to bring these incredible characters to life year after year,” said Tara Hefter, EVP and GM of Disguise, Inc.

“Disguise excels at bringing our brands to life with their high quality costumes and innovation. We’re excited to expand our partnership to include more regions and more characters from our growing portfolio of brands,” said Joan Grasso, VP, Hasbro CP – North America.

Disguise’s Hasbro line of Halloween costumes and accessories hits stores Fall of 2021.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World’s Best Play and Entertainment Experiences. From toys, games and consumer products to television, movies, digital gaming, live action, music, and virtual reality experiences, Hasbro connects to global audiences by bringing to life great innovations, stories and brands across established and inventive platforms. Hasbro’s iconic brands include NERF, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. Through its global entertainment studio, eOne, Hasbro is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for all children and all families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked among the 2020 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past nine years. We routinely share important business and brand updates on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter and Instagram.)

About Disguise, Inc.:

Since 1987, Disguise has been a leader in the Halloween industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world’s leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the nation’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes for U.S. and other international markets each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive Halloween collection, please visit www.disguise.com.

Disguise is a trademark of Disguise, Inc.

