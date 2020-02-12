‘Dine and Dash’ Redefined with New Clover Scan to Pay Feature

Clover point-of-sale technology enhances efficiency at restaurants like Makers & Finders

BROOKFIELD, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Restaurants can offer guests a more efficient, flexible, and secure payment experience with Scan to Pay, a first of its kind feature available with the Clover® platform from Fiserv, Inc., (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading provider of financial services technology. Developed to expedite the payments experience in response to consumers’ increasing expectations for speed and convenience, Scan to Pay helps eliminate inefficiencies within the traditional full-service restaurant payment process by allowing a guest to pay a bill and tip within seconds using their iPhone and Apple Pay. Scan to Pay is a pioneering innovation and does not require the download of an additional app.

“As a high-volume restaurant, we wanted a more efficient way for our guests to pay,” said Josh Molina, owner of Makers & Finders in Las Vegas. “Since we began using Scan to Pay with Clover Dining, we have been able to offer a more seamless payment experience to our guests, turning more tables while giving guests a ‘wow’ experience as they pay for their meal.”

With Scan to Pay, guests use their iPhone camera to scan a Clover-generated QR code at the bottom of their receipt to pay their restaurant bill with Apple Pay. This saves time for both the guest and the server by eliminating the need for the guest to give their credit card to the server and for the server to take the card to the point of sale, process the transaction, and return for a signature. Not only is Apple Pay quick and convenient for both the guest and restaurant, it is also secure as a customer must authorize every transaction with Face ID or Touch ID on their iPhone.

Servers know the guest has paid because the bill shows as paid instantly on all the restaurant’s devices. Additionally, guests have access to their restaurant bill on their phone, and if the restaurant is using Clover Feedback, guests can share their comments with the restaurant owner through direct message.

Scan to Pay is particularly beneficial in high-volume, full-service restaurants and in locations where guests may have time constraints, such as airport restaurants or venues that serve pre-theater guests, because it facilitates a quick and secure payment experience while enhancing efficiency. The use of Scan to Pay can reduce the time needed to turn a table, which can allow staff to serve more guests per shift and create opportunities to increase revenue and tips.

“As restaurants look for new ways to adapt to consumer trends and offer quality dining experiences, Scan to Pay puts the power of when to pay and leave into the hands of the restaurant guest, creating a better dining experience and reducing extra tasks for servers,” said John Beatty, co-founder of Clover. “Scan to Pay represents another step forward for Clover as we continue to build out our core technology capabilities and provide additional solutions that can help merchants grow their businesses and delight their guests.”

Clover is a market-leading point-of-sale (POS) platform with more than one million merchant devices distributed globally, processing more than $100 billion in annualized payment volume. Clover functions as a complete business-management platform enabling merchants to maximize their operating efficiencies and grow, while allowing customers to pay using a debit or credit card or via mobile payment options such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay.

For more information on Clover, visit Clover.com.

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

Additional Resources:

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

FISV-G

Contacts

Media Relations:

Bart Mackey



Manager, Corporate Communications



Fiserv, Inc.



212-515-0231



[email protected]

Additional Contact:

Ann Cave



Director, External Communications



Fiserv, Inc.



678-325-9435



[email protected]