DIH Announces Completion of the Sale of Its Dutch Local Physical Therapy Software Business, Monitored Rehab Systems (MRS)

NORWELL, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DIH, the leading global robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology provider in rehabilitation & human performance markets, announced today that it has completed the sale of its Dutch local physical therapy software business (MRS) to a Dutch software company (Health Cloud Initiative (HCI)). By combining MRS’s FysioRoadMap software with the HCI software solutions both MRS and HCI will strengthen their position in the Dutch market.

DIH acquired MRS in 2016 through its subsidiary in The Netherlands, Motek Medical, a global leader in sophisticated VR-enabled movement platform powered by real-time integration. DIH has successfully integrated the MRS hardware business and developed the HERO Solution by blending the core technologies from both Motek & MRS to enrich DIH’s total solutions. All hardware solutions of MRS will remain a part of the total solution of DIH.

Integrating the MRS hardware devices, like Functional Squat, Cable Column, Cube, within the DIH Total Solution, offers a unique proposition for the rehabilitation market. A good example is the HERO Solution, where Motek Medical’s C-Mill is fully integrated with some of the MRS devices.

The sales of the software business of MRS strengthen the strategic focus on core advanced rehab technology systems. It also creates capacity for more acquisitions such as its recent acquisition of SafeGait™ Solutions from Gorbel in Oct 2022.

About DIH

DIH, with vision to Deliver Inspiration & Health to prevent millions of people from disability & functional impairments, is a global solution provider in blending innovative robotic & VR technologies with clinical integration & insights. Built through mergers of global leading niche technologies providers like HOCOMA, a Switzerland based global leader in Robotics for Rehab, and MOTEK, a Netherlands based global leader in sophisticated VR-enabled movement platform powered by real-time integration, DIH is positioning itself as a transformative smart solutions provider & consolidator in a fragmented and manual-labor-driven industry.

For more information, please visit us at www.DIH.com.

Contacts

Débora Pinto – Marketing DIH



[email protected]