DigitalFilm Tree (DFT) Achieves Breakthrough Storytelling with Excelero’s NVMesh®

With 10x faster rending processing and 100x faster storage, NVMesh delivers low latency, bandwidth, scalability for DFT’s most demanding needs

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Excelero, a disruptor in software-defined block storage for AI/ML/deep learning and GPU computing, said that DigitalFilm Tree (DFT), a creative powerhouse to the world’s leading media, tech and entertainment companies, has empowered its creatives through better storage by using Excelero’s NVMesh® software as the centerpiece of a new storage architecture. In a business that is constantly asked for insane turnaround times, DFT found that using Elastic NVMe from Excelero afforded its team and their clients more time for quality editorial, and numerous time- and hassle-saving storage performance improvements over its previous traditional solution.

“The first time I saw Excelero’s software, it was so different it was shocking,” said Thomas Galyon, CTO at DFT. “After testing and deploying it, I’ve learned it’s even better. Excelero will let us store any file format we throw at it, and run on any server, with 10x faster render processing and at least 100x greater total aggregate bandwidth than our previous software. The added bandwidth lets us send project content out to clients far faster. NVMesh has become the backbone of our facilities.”

“There’s simply nothing we’ve asked of our Excelero-based storage system that it hasn’t been able to handle,” Galyon continued. “With its elastic NVMe capabilities on board, I’m looking forward to a world where frankly I never have to think about storage speeds again.”

Storage can never run fast enough with the colorization and visual effects work done by DFT and its clients, and at its extreme volumes, seemingly routine tasks can become bottlenecks. When a planned infrastructure upgrade brought an evaluation of its storage and networking approaches, DFT knew a change was in order to the superior performance and cost-effectiveness of NVMe Flash. It also decided against using Fibre Channel where an upgrade meant sizable cost increases, for minimal if any performance gain.

“With Excelero storage software behind an 8K DPX sequence, we got close to line speed – something I don’t even expect – and playback that was buttery smooth. That was the “Aha!” moment,” DFT’s CTO Galyon said. “There’s currently no file format Excelero couldn’t handle efficiently and deliver to our workstations. And that was just in phase one!”

NVMesh’s software-defined distributed block storage for high performance computing workloads empowers users through better storage. Customers benefit from shared NVMe resources across the network, access to remove NVMe at local speed – and performance that exceeds the capacity limit of local flash on servers.

For example, in work for team producing Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys, a before show for season 2 of Amazon Prime Video’s superhero and vigilante series The Boys, DFT’s system faced a test to its new Excelero-powered storage solution. The production team needed to process 40 hours of client-uploaded dailies, back them up, make proxies for rapid editing, process and deliver them to their editorial department – in just 10 hours.

“That’s where we saw the real performance difference in Excelero’s system,” said Galyon. “It was amazing how easily we handled this exceptionally demanding project with Excelero. By turning it around quickly, we afforded everyone more time for quality editorial, on an already tight time frame.” Galyon also appreciated NVMesh’s time-savings with load balancing, which is required by traditional SANs and that NVMesh makes virtually non-existent.

About DigitalFilm Tree

DigitalFilm Tree (DFT) is a post-production house and software development company based both in Los Angeles, CA, and globally, offering services through their secure, networked cloud ecosystem. Since 1998, DFT has played a definitive role in innovating bleeding edge post and IT workflows for the media and entertainment industry. DFT is democratizing technology and its ability to empower storytellers from any and every corner of the world. DFT’s relentless pursuit of innovation that affords clients the best tools, services, and education to any creator. From pre-visualization in game engines and secure, cloud-based post services to VFX and color, DFT is shaping the future of new Hollywood.

About Excelero

Excelero is the market leader in distributed block storage software. Founded in 2014 by a team of storage veterans, the company delivers Elastic NVMe software that enables partners to build end-to-end, high-performance storage solutions for AI training and analytics workloads at any scale. With its partners, Excelero enables customers to massively improve ROI across the entire datacenter, using standard servers, maximizing component utilization (NVMe, GPU), minimizing overhead and reducing software license costs.

Excelero’s NVMesh® is distributed block storage that connects CPUs and GPUs to NVMe flash to create a significant improvement in price/performance, from entry level to any scale. NVMesh was designed as a storage layer that eradicates data bottlenecks so teams can access data at any speed in any location. NVMesh delivers 20x faster data processing for multi-server, multi-GPU compute nodes when working with massive datasets for machine learning, deep learning and complex analytical workloads. Follow us on Twitter @ExceleroStorage, on LinkedIn or visit www.excelero.com.

