DIGITAL WORLD ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Digital World Acquisition Corp. on Behalf of Digital World Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Acquisition–Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Digital World Acquisition Corp. (“Digital World” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DWAC) on behalf of Digital World stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Digital World has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On Thursday, March 31, 2022, the SPAC bringing former President Donald Trump’s social media platform public, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC), fell 5% after a report by Bloomberg that said downloads had decreased significantly.

A report on the site said daily downloads of the app had declined 95% since launching. Trump’s Truth Social app launched on the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) App Store in February 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Digital World shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at [email protected], telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

