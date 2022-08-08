Digital Will and Dadako to Launch Infinity Pinball for the PC in Fall 2022

Digital Will and Dadako announce that the endless retro arcade action of Infinity Pinball is coming to Steam in fall 2022.

TOKYO, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Digital Will and Dadako are thrilled to announce that their smash hit mobile game, Infinity Pinball, will be launching for PC via Steam in fall 2022. Gamers can now preview the game on Steam and add it to their wishlist to be notified before the game’s release. Digital Will made the announcement this past weekend at BitSummit X-roads, Japan’s leading indie development event held in Kyoto, Japan.

Since its release on mobile in January 2021, Infinity Pinball has carved out a special nostalgic place in gamer’s heart thanks to its 80’s retro style, classic pinball gameplay and pulsing synthwave soundtrack. To really transport you back to the 1980’s, the tables themselves are framed inside an emulated pocket console. A perpetual fan favorite, the game has been repeatedly featured on Apple Arcade’s “Our Favorites” list and “Game of the Day”.

Infinity Pinball isn’t your run-of-the-mill pinball machine – it is pinball for a new generation. The game serves up a revolutionary twist on the genre – a pinball table that never ends. The game contains five procedurally-generated pinball tables, each containing its own original design theme, soundtrack, unique bash toys, and never-ending play.

Players can continually play the ball up to reach new table levels for endless fun as you win coins, collect unique balls and unlock new tables. With a well timed flick, shoot your ball into the side pockets to change the bash toy and unlock a bonus stage where even more coins can be won. But watch out as players only get 3 lives per game.

With Digital Will’s announcement of Infinity Pinball for PC, the publisher is aiming to put the charm of pinball on center stage, allowing old pinball wizards to recapture the magic and pass on the timeless old school fun to a new generation. Preview the game now on Steam and add it to your wishlist to be notified when the game is released.

Game Info

Title: Infinity Pinball

Release: Fall 2022

Website: https://www.infinitypinball.com/

Platform: Windows, Mac

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FNxbylYMe-E

SNS: FB/IG/TW

Features

5 Different Infinite Pinball Tables each with unique soundtracks, designs and bash toys.

9 Unique balls to collect

11 Skins for your Pocket Game

Super cool synthwave soundtrack

Available in 11 languages

About Digital Will Inc.: https://digitalwill.co.jp

Digital Will is a Software Solution Developer, a Digital Marketing Agency, a Game Publisher and a Product Innovation Lab. We deliver Creative Solutions to Digital Challenges, produce captivating Games, and build powerful Products.

About Dadako Ltd: https://dadako.com/

Founded in 2009, Dadako Ltd is known for clean graphic design, skeuomorphism, typography and retro aesthetics. Creating quality games and apps for mobile, console and PC.

