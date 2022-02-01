Digital Insight Games (DIG) Launches with $7.5M in Series A Funding from Co-Leads Hivemind Capital and Griffin Gaming Partners

Co-Led by Hall of Fame Game Designer Jon Van Caneghem and Tencent’s Jack Sheng, Company Set to Pioneer Next-Gen Web3 Gaming with Original IP Using Blockchain/NFT Technology

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digital Insight Games (DIG), next-gen Web3 developer and publisher, today announced its launch out of stealth mode with $7.5M in Series A funding to build its first Web3 game title. The funding round was co-led by Hivemind Capital and Griffin Gaming Partners (investors in Discord, AppLovin, Skillz, Forte), with further investments from Hunt Technology Ventures, RSE Ventures, and Signum Growth Investments. DIG is delighted to partner with the distinguished list of experienced investors who share a similar vision for next gen Web3 gaming.

DIG is an independent and fast-growing Web3 games company founded by a seasoned team from leading AAA and mobile video game companies including Tencent, Electronic Arts, Take-Two, Activision Blizzard, and Scopely, among others. The Company is led by Co-Founders and Co-CEOs, Jon Van Caneghem (JVC) and Jack Sheng, who were both most recently at Tencent leading N. America R&D Studios and International Partnerships/Investments, respectively. Within the games industry, JVC is best known as the creator of Might and Magic and the Heroes of Might and Magic series.

Commenting on DIG’s vision to be a true Web3 gaming company, Co-Founder and Co-CEO Jon Van Caneghem said, “Innovation and gameplay have always been my focus in game development, and now with digital asset ownership becoming accessible to all, the time has finally come to create games that empower players to own, buy, sell, trade, collect, and have control of their digital assets!”

Meanwhile, Co-Founder and Co-CEO Jack Sheng stated, “The business models of video game companies are once again about to change in a major way over the next several years, with real world economies set to merge with the in-game digital economy. DIG aims to stay ahead of the curve while staying laser focused on the underlying fundamental/intrinsic value for the community, which is creating a fun and enjoyable Web3 gaming experience.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with JVC and Jack on their vision to create the next generation of engaging AAA games, powered by bleeding-edge Web3 technologies,” said Anthony Palma, Partner at Griffin Gaming Partners. “They and their team of gaming industry veterans have unparalleled experience building both great studios and great games, and we are excited to help drive them forward.”

Sam Peurifoy, Partner & Head of Interactive at Hivemind Capital, commented: “Web3 gaming is undergoing a critical maturation phase, and we anticipate large-scale AAA-style gameplay experiences with highly engaging user-first digital asset ownership mechanics will take the industry by storm in the latter half of 2022 & mid-2023. DIG is poised to be a key leader in exactly that category, and we’re excited to see this new generation of blockchain gaming emerge.”

DIG aims to build the world’s premier Web3 AAA metaverse experience, with a best-in-class and user-friendly tech platform for next gen in-game digital economies utilizing blockchain technology and NFTs. The company is pioneering a Games-as-a-Service (GaaS) 2.0 roadmap, and DIG aims to be an industry leader across Free-to-Play (F2P) 2.0, GaaS/Live Service 2.0, online marketplaces, and NFT/blockchain gaming.

To achieve such a diverse and ambitious endeavor, DIG brought on industry leaders and veterans from companies such as Take-Two (Jon Horsley, Chief Development Officer), NX3 Games/Electronic Arts (Won Chung, Chief Operating Officer), Crystal Dynamics (Eric Lindstrom, Creative Director), and Electronic Arts (Jay Lee, Chief Technology Officer). Collectively, the C-Suite team alone have 150+ years of games industry experience. Members of the broader team have worked on renowned franchises such as Call of Duty, Tomb Raider, Command and Conquer, Rock Band, Borderlands, and more.

Digital Insight Games (DIG) aims to be a next-gen Web3 games company by staying at the forefront of technology and digital economies as a preeminent independent studio and publisher of world-class interactive entertainment products. DIG is a remote-first and decentralized company with regional bases in Vancouver (Canada), Los Angeles, San Francisco, Austin, and New York, USA.

