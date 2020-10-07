Digital Guardian Appoints Tim Bandos as Chief Information Security Officer

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digital Guardian, a leader in data loss prevention and managed detection and response, today announced Tim Bandos will become Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Bandos will bring more than 15 years of experience to the position including his five years as VP of Cybersecurity at Digital Guardian. Prior to joining Digital Guardian, Bandos was Director of Cybersecurity for Dupont where he was responsible for overseeing internal controls, incident response and threat intelligence. In his new role, he will lead Digital Guardian’s global cybersecurity strategy, leveraging the latest technology and threat intelligence available.

“Tim’s experience in cybersecurity has provided him a rich understanding of the evolving threat landscape and the strategies, techniques, and processes every company should deploy to mitigate the risk of data loss,” said Mordecai Rosen, Chief Executive Officer, Digital Guardian. “We’re excited to have Tim officially in this important role and I welcome him to my leadership team.”

Bandos joined Digital Guardian five years ago with the goal of successfully building the company’s Managed Detection & Response Service from the ground up. That service now manages and monitors more than one million endpoints and delivers best-of-breed threat hunting and incident response. His other accomplishments while at Digital Guardian include:

Building the Advanced Threat & Analysis Center Team (ATAC Team), a premier group of specialized security analysts, threat hunters, and incident responders that focus on breach detection and response.

Guiding the development of the DG Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) technology within the Digital Guardian Data Protection Platform.

Directing the company’s efforts on adopting the NIST Cybersecurity Framework to continually improve the company’s security posture and programs.

Spearheading Digital Guardian’s SOC 2 and other certification initiatives.

Promoting security best practices to CISOs and other security executives at major security conferences around the world, including RSA, Black Hat and Infosecurity Europe.

“I’m thrilled to be named CISO at Digital Guardian. DG has invested heavily in a robust and resilient environment but threats continue to evolve, so our program must as well,” said Tim Bandos, Chief Information Security Officer, Digital Guardian. “As CISO, I’ll continue to reinforce a company culture that puts security at the forefront. It’s critical that all of our employees do their part to stay vigilant and cyber-aware to protect our most valuable asset: data.”

About Digital Guardian

Digital Guardian is no-compromise data protection. The company’s cloud-delivered data protection platform is purpose-built to stop data loss by both insiders and outsiders on Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems. The Digital Guardian Data Protection Platform performs across the corporate network, traditional endpoints, and cloud applications. For more than 15 years, we have enabled data-rich organizations to protect their most valuable assets with a choice of SaaS or fully managed deployment. Digital Guardian’s unique policy-less data visibility and flexible controls enable organizations to protect data without slowing the pace of their business. To learn more please visit: https://digitalguardian.com/

Contacts

Gregory Funaro



[email protected]

781-902-5649