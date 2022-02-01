Digital Agency LiveWorld Expands with Additional Execs in Strategy and Creative

Addressing Growing Client Demand at the Intersection of Social, Digital and Healthcare

CAMPBELL, Calif. & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LVWD #earnings–LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVVWD) has appointed Rishi Kadiwar Vice President of Strategy – Direct to Consumer, and Serina Morris as Associate Creative Director. Kadiwar partners with leading hospitals and pharmaceutical companies to drive marketing engagement by creating strategies that bridge both digital and physical touch points. Morris focuses on human-centered creative to build connections across multiple digital channels.

“As seasoned professionals, Rishi and Serina are helping LiveWorld meet growing client demand for break-through digital and social media campaigns that deliver stronger ROI for engagement and conversion metrics,” says Martin Bishop, Vice President, Client Services. “They both have deep experience operating in the intersection of digital, social, and healthcare to build relationships rooted in effective strategy and inspiring creative campaigns.”

Rishi has more than 10 years of healthcare experience and specializes in customer journey mapping, interpreting the voice of the customer, and data-driven modeling. He helps clients discover innovative strategies that utilize customer experience to more effectively reach and motivate consumers.

Prior to joining LiveWorld, Rishi worked at McCann Health, Ogilvy, and PwC, managing innovation and digital transformation engagements for clients such as Merck/MSD, Novartis, GSK, Sanofi, Mayo Clinic, and UAB Medicines. His work includes leading digital marketing strategy and launching global social media content hubs.

Rishi received an MBA from the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business. He recently published an article in PM360, Healthcare Metaverse: The Foundation is Being Built—Is Healthcare Ready?

Serina helps build and transform brands through integrated 360-degree campaigns. She cultivates diverse, inclusive, and innovative creative solutions that capture passion, curiosity, empathy, and authenticity.

Serina has served as Senior Art Director at Wunderman Thompson, Associate Creative Director at Kern, and Creative Director at Sparks. Her clients have included Emory Healthcare, Aspen Dental, Dignity Health, AT&T, Google, Salesforce, T-Mobile, Samsung, and The Honest Company. She studied Graphic Design and Advertising at George Brown College.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a digital agency specializing in social media and technology solutions that help companies spark emotional conversations, build stronger customer relationships, and drive behavior change. We live at the intersection of bold creative rooted in strategy that inspires, moderation that activates human interactions, and technology that enriches and scales customer experiences.

With over 25 years of making connections, our integrated team leverages our social media DNA to deliver emotion driven behavior change through digital campaigns with a human touch. LiveWorld clients include the number one brands in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel services. LiveWorld is headquartered in Campbell, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and @LiveWorld.

