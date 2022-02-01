DigiLens Hires AR Industry Pioneer to Lead Next Phase of Market Growth

Former RealWear co-founder Brian Hamilton joins as VP Sales & Marketing

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DigiLens Inc., an innovator in head-worn holographic smart glasses and a leader in waveguide technology, today announced that Brian Hamilton has joined the company as Vice-President, Sales & Marketing. As a former co-founder and C-suite executive of RealWear along with his previous senior sales role at Daqri, Inc., Hamilton is a recognized pioneer and leader in the deployment of Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR and VR) and voice-enabled wearable computing across manufacturing, healthcare, education, automotive, oil and gas, logistics, IT, telecoms and entertainment verticals.





At RealWear, Inc., Hamilton established a global sales force, ISV partner and channel reseller network, and successfully drove product adoption in over 57 countries – growing RealWear from concept stage to a world leader in industrial wearables. More recently, Hamilton was President and Co-founder of Hippo Technologies, Inc, a leading provider of Virtual Care solutions to the healthcare and medical education sectors.

“We are excited to add Brian to our senior executive team,” says Chris Pickett, CEO, DigiLens. “His deep AR/XR background will add significantly to DigiLens. He is also coming on board at an exciting stage of growth. DigiLens is well funded, has solid partnerships with some of the most important companies in the AR/XR space, and has both our industry-leading waveguide technologies and our enterprise/light industrial glasses – right at the time the AR/XR market is starting to scale.”

“Joining DigiLens is a natural progression of my mission to accelerate the next generation of mobility through AR/XR. DigiLens’ core waveguide technology coupled with a tier one investment and strategic partner ecosystem positions the company to be at the forefront of driving the next evolution of AR/XR adoption at scale. I am excited to showcase to the world how DigiLens is ideally positioned as a platform and solutions provider and to launch the next generation of AR/XR enterprise glasses.”

About DigiLens

DigiLens is a leader in holographic waveguides used for XR displays. The company has developed a patented optical platform and photopolymer technology that delivers best-in-class solutions using a unique, low-cost contact-copy manufacturing process. DigiLens enables OEM partners to design and build XR-enabled devices for the global automobile, enterprise, consumer, avionics, and military industries. Based in Sunnyvale, CA, DigiLens investors include industry leaders like Samsung Electronics, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Diamond Edge Ventures, the strategic investment arm of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Alsop Louie Partners, Optimas Capital Management, 37 Interactive Entertainment, UDC Ventures, the corporate venture arm of Universal Display Corporation, Niantic, Inc., Sony Innovation Fund, Dolby Family Ventures, Continental AG, and more.

