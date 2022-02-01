Diamond Baseball Holdings and FanCompass Forge Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership to Scale Fan Engagement and Data Efforts

FC CORE becomes essential component of DBH fan data tech stack

NOVATO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), which owns and operates select Minor League Baseball clubs, today announced a three-year enterprise partnership with global fan data company FanCompass as part of the ongoing development of a technology stack that enables deeper connections between minor league baseball fans and their favorite local club. FanCompass technology will help DBH clubs create more touchpoints with fans, provide meaningful engagements for brand partners, and enhance organizational data proficiency across the club portfolio.

“FanCompass has a deep understanding and respect for the high-quality fan experience and engagement that DBH is committed to fostering,” said Rick Barakat, SVP of Business Strategy & Development, Diamond Baseball Holdings. “After witnessing the success they had with some of our individual clubs it just made sense to roll out FanCompass’ technology and expertise to every club for the long term to help our teams grow their fanbases while offering brands and fans new ways to digitally engage.”

As part of the enterprise partnership, every DBH club will have dedicated access to FC CORE, FanCompass’ flagship platform which delivers a cross-functional revenue solution for digital marketing, data & CRM, sponsorship, ticketing, and more. DBH clubs will also have the full support of the FC CORE+ services team to handle all aspects of platform management from strategy to execution, including graphic design and metrics reporting. The service package also provides clubs access to the FanCompass proprietary Nielsen Sports Digital Valuation Calculator, giving them a trusted predictive media valuation source to support their digital sponsorship rate cards.

“DBH understands the value of quality digital fan engagement for their fans, and the revenue opportunity it provides to clubs,” said Jamie Pardi, CEO and Co-Founder of FanCompass. “Through the use of our FC CORE+ services, teams will have the expert guidance and resources needed to deliver a great fan experience and secure quality digital sponsorships.”

The partnership also includes a custom data integration between the FC CORE platform and KORE. FanCompass will deliver the zero and first-party fan data collected through the platform directly into the clubs’ data ecosystem for immediate access by marketing, sponsorship, and ticketing teams. Marc Roots, Chief Product Officer for KORE shared, “We’re excited to see this integration take shape and offer a unique opportunity for DBH to drive real personalization within their fan engagement practices.” The integration of the two complementary technologies completes a key link in the chain of organizational data proficiency for DBH.

FanCompass has provided digital fan engagement products and services to the sports industry for over a decade. Designed to encourage repeat engagement, the mobile-web, cloud-based technology seamlessly embeds into a team’s website and app providing an endless flow of zero and first-party progressive data that is enriched by an infinite supply of measurable, digital sponsorship inventory to deliver the lead gen brands demand.

About Diamond Baseball Holdings

Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH) was formed in 2021 to support, promote and enhance Minor League Baseball Clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball through professional management, best practices, innovation, and investment. Learn more at DiamondBaseballHoldings.com.

About FanCompass

FanCompass innovates at the intersection of sports, technology, and fan data to drive digital revenue for the global sports industry. FC CORE fan data platform delivers 1st party data and lead generation to build databases that ultimately drive digital sales for NFL, MLB, MiLB, NCAA, EPL, USL, NLL, Motorsports, and esports, among others. Learn more at fancompass.com.

About KORE Software

KORE is the global leader in engagement marketing solutions. Over 900 brands, venues, and sports organizations trust KORE’s tools and platform as a source of truth to manage, measure, and optimize relationships with both corporate partners and fans. Learn more at KORESoftware.com

Contacts

Angie Johnston – [email protected]