Diamante Eléctrico Relies on KRK for Accurate Listening and Production

Colombian Rock Band Trusts Brand’s V-Series 6 Studio Monitors and S10.4 Subwoofer for New Album

COLOMBIA, JUNE 28, 2022 ― Looking to carve their own path in the industry, singer and bassist Juan Galeano and guitarist Daniel Alvarez joined forces with one goal in mind: creating a rock and roll band. After years of making music in different ensembles, the pair formed Colombian rock band Diamante Eléctrico. With three Latin GRAMMY® wins and a 2021 GRAMMY nomination under their belt, Galeano and Alvarez are now turning their focus to the band’s forthcoming studio album. For this new record, which includes the singles “Daniboy,” released May 11, and “Colibrí,” released June 23, the duo wanted gear they could trust to provide accurate listening both in and out of the studio. For this, the group selected KRK V-Series 6 Studio Monitors for their personal workspaces, with Alvarez also having a S10.4 Subwoofer.

“KRK has been a very recognizable brand to me for many years,” explains Alvarez. “Even before I decided to build my home studio before the pandemic, I knew it was the brand to choose. I have seen KRK’s studio monitors used in so many different situations — professional studios and smaller ones, and for every genre of music. It was one of those scenarios where I knew I had to have KRK gear once I built a studio of my own. They’re everywhere, so it’s a trusted reference you’ll most likely find wherever you go.”

The distinctive yellow cones and captivating sound are what impressed Galeano, leading him to select the gear for his home studio. “I’m currently using the KRK V-Series 6 Studio Monitors, but I have used KRK speakers and headphones throughout the years,” he says. “The V6s are reliable, real, good-looking, and very affordable for their features and quality. They have always been easy to incorporate into my workflow, from smaller setups to my full-size studio. KRKs deliver every time, in every way.”

Alvarez features a similar set up in his personal studio, adding a KRK S10.4 Subwoofer to pair with his V-Series 6 Studio Monitors. “My V6s are very accurate and always create a truthful sound for my music,” he explains. “It’s a great balance between enjoying yourself in the studio and having the ability to be critical about what you’re listening to.”

That reliable, critical listening is exactly what the duo was looking for when working on their upcoming album. “Our new record has the KRKs all over it,” explains Galeano. For their upcoming release, most of the duo’s pre-production, overdubs, and vocals were all mixed using the V6 studio monitors. “The entirety of my vocals and guitar for our four-time Latin GRAMMY- and GRAMMY-nominated album Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer were also recorded with KRK,” adds Alvarez. “As a guitarist, finding a pair of monitors that I trust to record through is quite the challenge. The V6s are loud and move enough energy to keep you excited, but they also keep the audio truthful and accurate.”

Whether working on a personal project or creating music for Diamante Eléctrico, the duo continues to trust KRK. “I’ve listened to many other brands before, and I can say that only the KRKs feel like home,” finishes Alvarez. Galeano agrees, saying “I’ve used KRK on every project I have worked on for the last 20 years and they are an essential tool for me as a producer and musician. They have a great low-end and they complement all the other gear I use. My mixes always work with the KRKs since they’re such an accurate reference point for producing, mixing, and evaluating masters.”