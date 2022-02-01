DIAGEO Brands Win Big at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

DIAGEO liquids continue to be recognized for quality, craftsmanship and overall excellence with 102 medals including 24 Prestigious Double Gold

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$DEO–DIAGEO, a global leader in beverage alcohol, announced that its brands have won a collective 102 medals for exceptional quality liquids at the 23rd Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

In 2023, DIAGEO’s strong performance against entries from all corners of the world resulted in 24 Double Gold and 22 Gold Medals across the company’s Bourbon, Canadian Whisky, Gin, Liqueur, Rum, Scotch, Tequila and Vodka brands.

This year proved another successful year for DIAGEO’s Scotch brands, earning 27 of DIAGEO’s total 2023 double gold and gold medals for liquid, followed by Canadian Whisky and Tequila. Top honors were also awarded to the company’s Bulleit, Tanqueray, Baileys, Pampero, and CÎROC brands all receiving gold medals or above.

A full breakdown of DIAGEO’s winning brands from the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition can be found here. DIAGEO’s Double Gold and Gold medal in-market winners for liquids are listed below.

Double Gold*

Black & White

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Old Fashioned Cocktail

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Manhattan Cocktail

Crown Royal 30 Year Old

Crown Royal 29 Year Old

Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve

Johnnie Walker Aged 18 Years

Johnnie Walker Double Black

Johnnie Walker Blonde

Johnnie Walker High Rye Blended Scotch Whisky

Lagavulin 8 Year Old

Lagavulin 16 Year Old

Mortlach 16 Year Old

Pampero Aniversario

Talisker Dark Storm

Talisker 30 Year Old

Talisker 18 Year Old

Tanqueray London Dry Gin

The Singleton of Glendullan 12 Year Old

The Singleton of Glendullan 15 Year Old

Gold

21Seeds Valencia Orange

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Barrel Strength Whiskey

Copper Dog

Crown Royal 18 Year Old

Crown Royal Deluxe 3

Crown Royal Peach Tea

Crown Royal Washington Apple

Don Julio 70

Don Julio 1942

Johnnie Walker Blue Label

Johnnie Walker Green Label

Lagavulin Distillers Edition

Mortlach 20 Year Old

Oban Distillers Edition

Old Parr 18 Year Old

Talisker Surge

Talisker Storm

Talisker 10 Year Old

Talisker Distillers Edition

Tanqueray Rangpur Lime

CÎROC Vodka Spritz Colada

Orphan Barrel Scarlett Shade 14 Year Old Rye Whiskey

Founded in 2000, the SFWSC is one of America’s most respected international spirits events. Products are evaluated in a blind, consensual procedure ensuring the competition maintains its reputation for the highest level on integrity. Winning participants receive the awards of Double Gold, Gold, Silver or Bronze, marking their product as one of the highest quality in the world.

About DIAGEO North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan’s whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo’s global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

*Four of the 24 DIAGEO liquids winning a Double Gold medal have yet to be released in-market and are not listed below.

