Diageo and Smirnoff Launch New Global Responsible Drinking Campaign for the Holidays

Diageo and the world's number one vodka, Smirnoff, have today launched a new global campaign called 'Drops of Advice,' to encourage people to think and drink responsibly during the holidays while also celebrating life and the best of the season's festivities.





In developing the campaign, Diageo recognized that there is an art to providing good advice. The creative campaign explores a range of fun, practical, relatable ways to deliver tips to the viewer – through small, playful, and useful nudges to help encourage the people we care about.

The series of videos, which will be featured on Diageo’s and Smirnoff’s social channels, were created by award-winning, New York based, Venezuelan animator Igor Bastidas, whose distinctive and bold visual illustrations help bring the campaign to life. ‘Drops of Advice’ and its tagline ‘Be wildly responsible’ will be rolled out globally, and in North America the assets will also be available in Spanish for the U.S. and French for Canada.

The six ‘Drops of Advice’ include:

– “When drinking, food is your friend”



– ‘Keep an eye on your friends’



– ‘Dance freely, drink responsibly’



– ‘Stay hydrated’



– ‘Avoid top ups’



– ‘It’s okay to call it a night’

To watch all of the videos, visit Diageo’s YouTube page here.

Speaking about the campaign, Igor Bastidas said: “I wanted to capture the energy of a diverse group of people who are making the right decision to moderate their drinking in a wholly original and enthusiastic way that is also ‘Wildly Responsible.’ In my work, I choose to be disruptive by using simple and straight narratives, and I think that it is reflected in these videos in an entertaining way.”

Ana Fitzgibbons, Director of Diageo North America in Society, said: “We are constantly looking at new and fresh ways to remind consumers about how critical it is to enjoy alcohol responsibly. ‘Drops of advice’, allows us to educate and share tips with consumers in an entertaining way, particularly ahead of the holiday season.”

Stephanie Jacoby, Global Smirnoff Senior Vice President, said: “I’m so proud to see Smirnoff at the helm of this season’s Drops of Advice campaign as the sponsor of our ongoing responsible drinking commitments. We know the holidays are an important time for people to get together and enjoy the good times and we want to ensure we’re encouraging people to do that in responsible ways while maintaining the fun, vibrant attitude we’re famous for – encouraging our consumers to be wildly responsible.”

Last year’s holiday campaign, ‘Know When to Stop,’ was a rallying cry to show the sometimes absurdity of excess, while also highlighting the importance of moderation. This year, the creative perspective of ‘Drops of Advice’ will feel more like the voice of another person appealing to peoples’ responsible side. This campaign is in addition to the year-long efforts that Diageo and its brands support to reach consumers with messages of moderation and responsible drinking.

The creative will encourage consumers to visit DRINKiQ – a dedicated responsible drinking website available in multiple languages that provides information and practical advice on alcohol, alongside a range of resources to encourage moderate consumption.

Diageo is committed to changing the way the world drinks for the better by promoting moderation and addressing the harmful use of alcohol. This is a core pillar of Diageo’s 10-year sustainability plan, Society 2030: Spirit of Progress, which includes an ambition to reach one billion people with messages of moderation by 2030.

