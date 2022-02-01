Diablo® IV Crosses $666 Million Sell-Through within Five Days of Launch, Setting New Blizzard All-Time Record

Within five days of launching, Diablo IV sell-through is the box-office equivalent of the biggest opening week of the year

Players have already clocked more than 276 million hours in Blizzard Entertainment’s fastest-selling game ever

The record-setting launch is just the beginning of a compelling live service game, with seasons beginning next month and expansions planned for years to come

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Diablo IV had the best-selling opening in Blizzard’s history, crossing an auspicious $666 million in global sell-through in the first five days following its June 6 launch*. The latest installment for the Diablo series, and Blizzard’s fastest-selling game ever*, is the box-office equivalent of the biggest opening week of the year**.





The heroes of Sanctuary, the world in which Diablo is set, have already played more than 276 million hours, or more than 30,000 years.

“On behalf of Blizzard, we want to thank the millions of players around the world who are immersing themselves in Diablo IV,” said Mike Ybarra, President of Blizzard Entertainment. “Diablo IV is a result of our incredible teams working together to craft and support genre-defining games, build legendary worlds, and inspire memories that will last a lifetime. We’re humbled by the response, proud of the team, and remain committed to listening to our players and ensuring Diablo continues to exceed expectations for years to come.”

So what are players doing with all this time spent in Diablo IV?

276 billion demons killed since Early Access: nearly 35 times the global population.

Players have been vanquished over 316 million times

…over 5 million of those vanquishings were at the hands of the Butcher.

But they’re not falling alone – players have created a party with friends over 166 million times.

163 players have made it to the maximum level in Hardcore mode, where deaths are permanent.

When players haven’t been playing Diablo, they’ve been watching it – Diablo IV was the #1 game on Twitch from Early Access on June 1 through June 9, breaking Blizzard records for both hours streamed and watched over a similar period.

Blessed Mother Lilith is pleased with your devotion, mortals.

Diablo IV is available now, featuring cross-platform play and cross-progression on Windows® PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, plus up to four player co-op, including two player couch co-op on consoles.

Learn more at Diablo4.Blizzard.com.

* Fastest selling based on both units and dollars sold through on all platforms through the first five days after launch (through June 10, 2023 for Diablo IV). Sell-through figures based on reporting received from digital partners, retailers, and Blizzard internal records and estimates.

** Per data according to Box Office Mojo by IMDb Pro, and Variety.

