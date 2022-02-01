Diablo® Immortal™ Unleashed on Mobile and PC

The biggest entry in Blizzard Entertainment’s iconic Diablo franchise to date is available free on iOS ™ and Android ™ devices, as well as in Open Beta on Windows® PC via Battle.net®

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Lord of Terror has been defeated, but darker days lie ahead for Sanctuary’s newest heroes. Diablo® Immortal™, the latest, all-new entry in Blizzard Entertainment’s iconic Diablo franchise, is live and available for download free on iOS™ and Android™ mobile platforms, and in open beta on Windows® PC via Battle.net®, throughout most regions of the world, with select Asia-Pacific regions coming June 22.





In celebration of the launch and in gratitude to the more than 35 million people who pre-registered for Diablo Immortal, all players who log in to the game and complete the tutorial within the next 30 days will be able to deck out their characters to battle demons in style with the ceremonial Horadrim Cosmetic Set.*

“We’re thrilled to now be able to put the newest entry in the Diablo series in players’ hands,” said Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard Entertainment. “The visceral gameplay, dark story, and depth of character customization that Diablo is known for are all here in Diablo Immortal. And with this being a AAA free-to-play Blizzard game, it was important to us to give players a full and highly engaging core game experience—including upcoming features, character classes, story, and more—completely free.”

As a massively multiplayer online action-RPG, Diablo Immortal enables players to experience the game solo or together with any of the fellow adventurers they encounter on their journeys through Sanctuary. Players can explore, conquer, and socialize in all new ways in the first MMOARPG set in the Diablo universe. Traverse the lands of Sanctuary while racing to keep the power of creation out of the hands of the Burning Hells. Players can form a Warband to test their endurance in eight-player raids, join a Clan, or simply craft, trade, and interact with other players in the busy city of Westmarch. All while amassing enough skill and power to conquer their server in the Cycle of Strife, where they will ultimately fight in brutal 1v30 battles to earn the title of Immortal.

Blizzard’s mobile-first experience is also on Windows® PC via Battle.net® in Open Beta, allowing players to adventure between platforms with cross-play and cross-progression without skipping a beat—player progress will not be reset at the end of Open Beta, allowing for uninterrupted demon-slaying. On top of the hand-crafted fluid touch controls on mobile and both WASD movement and traditional Diablo point-and-click functionality on PC, Diablo Immortal features integrated controller support regardless of what platform players prefer.

Choose from six iconic classes, explore eight zones, and experience an epic story set between Diablo II and Diablo III in a free-to-play game. And this is just the beginning. Players can revel in fresh content added every few months, including new dungeons, zones, seasons, classes, and even live in-game events. Diablo Immortal is setting the stage for a truly epic new era of demon-slaying.

Bold adventurers can find more information at diabloimmortal.blizzard.com.

For screenshots and other assets, visit https://blizzard.gamespress.com/Diablo-Immortal.

About Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

Best known for blockbuster hits including World of Warcraft®, Hearthstone®, Overwatch®, the Warcraft®, StarCraft®, and Diablo franchises, and the multifranchise Heroes of the Storm®, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (www.blizzard.com), a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), is a premier developer and publisher of entertainment software renowned for creating some of the industry’s most critically acclaimed games. Blizzard Entertainment’s track record includes twenty-three #1 games† and numerous Game of the Year awards. The company’s online gaming service, Battle.net, is one of the largest in the world, with millions of active players.

About NetEase, Inc.

As a leading internet technology company based in China, NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, “NetEase”) provides premium online services centered around innovative and diverse content, community, communication and commerce. NetEase develops and operates some of China’s most popular mobile and PC games. In more recent years, NetEase has expanded into international markets including Japan and North America. In addition to its self-developed game content, NetEase partners with other leading game developers, such as Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary), to operate globally renowned games in China. NetEase’s other innovative service offerings include its majority-controlled subsidiaries Youdao (NYSE: DAO), China’s leading technology-focused intelligent learning company, and Cloud Village (HKEX: 9899), also known as NetEase Cloud Music, China’s leading online music content community, as well as Yanxuan, NetEase’s private label e-commerce platform. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.

