DHI Telecom Acquires Paris-based Bienvenue WiFi for Travelers

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NYTimes–DHI Telecom CEO Wallace Davis announced today the acquisition of Paris-based Bienvenue WiFi, a leader in providing mobile Wi-Fi solutions across France.

Founded in May 2014, Bienvenue WiFi works with over 250 partners in the B2B and B2B2C sectors to provide fast, affordable Wi-Fi to tourists visiting from around the world. In addition to offering personal hotspots, the company also provides high-tech solutions for events. Brands such as Coca-Cola, Chanel and Veuve Clicquot rely on Bienvenue WiFi to provide seamless connectivity to their customers at highly coveted occasions for up to 1,000 guests.

“Bienvenue WiFi offers exciting opportunities for DHI to strengthen and expand our Travelwifi offerings and reach within the European market,” said Davis. “With a range of partners and clients in the tourist and hospitality industry, this acquisition supports our goals in becoming the global leader of mobile Wi-Fi solutions,” Davis explained.

Jean-Baptiste Queromes, Bienvenue WiFi CEO, is excited and eager to support DHI and Travelwifi with his statement following the announcement, “We are really glad to become a part of the DHI family. DHI has a global footprint and significant experience in different markets. We are excited to bring our knowledge of the French tourism market to provide the best solutions for our customers,” Queromes said.

Bienvenue WiFi is DHI’s fifth strategic acquisition in 18 months. The first being London-based Tep Wireless in Q4 2018, which immediately expanded DHI’s market with U.S. and U.K. business and leisure travelers. In June 2019, DHI acquired French-based Travel Wi-Fi, which provides travelers to France and Europe with rentals of portable Wi-Fi with free pickup at Paris-area airports and retail locations. In July, DHI attained Trinus, a Wi-Fi and SIM card telecom company based in Chile with a growing commercial travel business model. In November 2019, DHI acquired Singapore-based Yogofi, a high-performing startup focused on advanced mobile Wi-Fi for global business and leisure travel.

About DHI Telecom

Houston-based DHI Telecom delivers advanced technical solutions in both private and public sectors including fiber-optic lines, satellite uplinks, mobile Wi-Fi hotspots, and the commercial Internet through contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES), and Naval Information Warfare Systems Command. Already the largest ISP provider in military contingency zones, DHI launched Sapphire International Mobile Hotspots in 2017 to keep servicemen and women, and DoD contractors deployed overseas connected to the Internet with a secure signal. Now available to the general consumer, the award-winning Sapphire Wi-Fi devices use CloudSIM technology to connect in 130+ countries to create a hotspot with up to 4G LTE speeds. Sapphire allows you to stay connected, add, and manage data online with free Apple and Android apps.

