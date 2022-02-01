Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Launches in Singapore

Innovative new CGM system eliminates routine fingersticks for people with diabetes

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dexcom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), a global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for people with diabetes, announced today the launch of its Dexcom G6 CGM System in Singapore for people with diabetes ages two years and older, including pregnant women, and the appointment of DKSH Singapore Pte Ltd as sales, marketing, and distribution service provider.

The Dexcom G6 uses a small, wearable sensor and transmitter to continuously measure and send glucose levels wirelessly to a receiver or compatible smart device*, enabling patients to receive real-time glucose data without the need to prick their finger†. The system also offers customizable alerts and alarms to help avoid dangerous low and high blood sugar events.

“The launch of Dexcom G6 in Singapore is a significant milestone for our company,” said Scott Moss, VP at Dexcom, Asia-Pacific. “This launch marks the first time Dexcom CGM is available to people living with diabetes in Southeast Asia, and with the recent opening of our regional headquarters in Singapore, we look forward to bringing Dexcom CGM to additional markets in the region in the near future.”

The Dexcom G6 app for compatible iOS and Android devices* also allows patients to share their glucose information with up to ten followers‡, enabling family, loved ones, and healthcare providers to remotely monitor patients for extra peace of mind.

Dexcom G6 features that empower users to take control of their health:

Elimination of fingersticks for calibration and diabetes treatment decisions †

Continuous glucose readings sent automatically using Bluetooth technology to any compatible smart device * , or to a Dexcom receiver, at five-minute intervals

Customisable alerts and alarms, including Urgent Low Soon alert, which can warn users up to 20 minutes in advance of an urgent hypoglycemic event, so they can take steps to prevent it

Real-time data sharing with the Dexcom G6 app, allowing the user to share their glucose data with up to ten followers ‡ to monitor their glucose levels remotely for extra peace of mind

10-day sensor allowing for longer wear

A slim transmitter with a lower profile for more discreet wearability

An auto-applicator designed to make sensor insertion simple with the touch of a button

A newly designed receiver with a touch screen display (receiver/display device is optional)

New sensor membrane that enables acetaminophen use without any effect on glucose readings§

The Dexcom G6 CGM System connects to the Dexcom G6 app, available for download from the Apple App Store or Google Play store, for use with a compatible Apple or Android smart device. Alternatively, patients can see glucose readings on the optional Dexcom G6 touch screen receiver that can be purchased separately.

Dexcom G6 CGM received its approval from Singapore’s HSA late last year and can now be accessed by Singaporeans this month. For more information on Dexcom G6, visit www.dexcom.com/sg.

About Dexcom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take real-time control of health through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., and with operations across Europe and select parts of Asia/Oceania, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom works to simplify and improve diabetes management around the world. For more information on Dexcom, visit https://www.dexcom.com/en-us/about-dexcom.

*For a list of compatible devices, visit www.dexcom.com/compatibility.

†If your glucose alerts and readings from the G6 do not match symptoms or expectations, use a blood glucose meter to make diabetes treatment decisions.

‡Separate Follow app required.

§G6 readings can be used to make diabetes treatment decisions when taking up to a maximum acetaminophen dose of 1,000mg every 6 hours. Taking a higher dose may affect the G6 readings.

