Dexcom and Nick Jonas Unveil First-Ever Super Bowl Commercial, Calling for Better Care for People With Diabetes

Partnership brings important diabetes conversation to one of the world’s biggest stages

Ad raises awareness of Dexcom continuous glucose monitoring as newer, better technology replacing painful fingerpricks

In the face of a socially distanced Super Bowl Sunday, Dexcom is also giving fans the opportunity to “watch the game” alongside Nick Jonas at DexcomGameDay.com

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BigGame—DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), the global leader in continuous glucose monitoring for people with diabetes, debuted today its first-ever Super Bowl commercial, starring multi-platinum recording artist, actor and philanthropist Nick Jonas, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 13. The ad, which will run during Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, 2021, calls for better care for people with diabetes who are still painfully pricking their fingers to measure their glucose levels.





“Too many people with diabetes suffer through painful, antiquated fingerpricks because they don’t know a better way exists,” said Jonas. “I truly believe people with diabetes deserve the absolute best care, and that’s really the spirit of my first Super Bowl commercial. It means so much to me to bring this message of awareness and the need for improved CGM access to as many people with diabetes as possible.”

Tens of millions of people with diabetes around the world are still pricking their fingers, signaling a lack of awareness and the need to improve access for game changing CGM technology that has revolutionized diabetes management.

The Dexcom G6 CGM system uses a small wearable sensor and transmitter to measure and send real-time glucose values wirelessly to a compatible smart device or receiver,* eliminating the need for painful fingerpricks.† Dexcom CGM also displays trend arrows to show the speed and direction glucose levels are heading, making in-the-moment treatment decisions easier and helping people with diabetes avoid potentially dangerous high or low glucose events.‡

The ad, which will air at the end of the first quarter, shows how much various technologies have advanced over the last 40 years—contrasted by the realization that people with diabetes are still pricking their fingers to measure their glucose, a method invented in the 1970s.

“We are very excited to partner with Nick to shed light on technology that we know can significantly improve the lives of people with diabetes,” said Chad Patterson, senior vice president of global marketing for Dexcom. “People with diabetes deserve the best care, so along with leading diabetes advocacy groups, healthcare professionals and payers we are trying to increase awareness and improve access for CGM.”

As COVID-19 persists, Super Bowl parties are expected to look very different this year. For people with diabetes, a group at higher risk of COVID-19-related complications, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings is especially important. To help people feel less isolated on Super Bowl Sunday, Dexcom is giving fans the opportunity to “watch the game” with Nick Jonas through an interactive augmented reality experience.

Visit DexcomGameDay.com to see the commercial and find out how to watch the Super Bowl with Nick Jonas.

While the Super Bowl offers an enormous stage to launch this important conversation, Dexcom and Nick Jonas will be teaming up with leading diabetes nonprofits in the coming weeks to continue the discussion about better awareness, education and access for diabetes management technology. Organizations involved in this effort will include Beyond Type 1, the nonprofit co-founded by Nick, Children with Diabetes, College Diabetes Network, JDRF International and Taking Control of Your Diabetes.

To learn more about Dexcom CGM, visit Dexcom.com

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) products. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of patients, caregivers, and clinicians, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information, visit www.dexcom.com.

* For a list of compatible devices, visit www.dexcom.com/compatibility.

† If your glucose alerts and readings from the Dexcom G6 do not match symptoms or expectations, use a blood glucose meter to make diabetes treatment decisions.

‡ The urgent low soon can warn you in advance of severe hypoglycemia—allowing you time to take appropriate action before it happens.

Contacts

Media Contact:

James McIntosh, (619) 884-2118



Dexcom Public Relations



[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Steve Pacelli, (858) 200-0200



Dexcom Strategy and Corporate Development