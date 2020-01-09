DeVry University Receives Guard-Friendly School Designation by the Pennsylvania National Guard Associations

DeVry is One of 30 Recipients out of more than 480 Eligible Schools

NAPERVILLE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DeVry University was selected by the Pennsylvania National Guard Associations (PNGAS) to receive its inaugural Guard-Friendly School designation for the 2019-20 academic year. DeVry was among the first 30 higher learning institutions to receive the designation out of more than 480 eligible schools. The designation was created to recognize colleges, universities and trade schools who exceed the PNGAS’ criteria of creating a supportive learning environment that assists members of the Pennsylvania Guard in pursuing post-secondary degrees.

In partnership with DeVry University, the “Advance 500 Scholarship” enables eligible PNGAS participants and a family member to pursue their education at DeVry at 100 percent tuition savings* to the family member. PNGAS family members can pursue an undergraduate certificate, associate degree or bachelor’s degree at one of DeVry’s 45 locations or online.

“DeVry and the 29 other schools have made a deliberate effort to be flexible, accommodating and supportive of guardsmen-students and are deserving of this recognition,” said Brigadier General (Retired) George Schwartz, Chairman of the PNGAS Education Action Council. “The PNGAS Guard-Friendly School designation is a testament of the dedication and support offered by these institutions and have earned the right to be named a PNGAS Guard-Friendly School.”

From training Army Air Corps instructors on electronic devices in the 1940s to being one of the first schools approved to accept the original GI Bill®1 after World War II, DeVry has been educating and supporting America’s military personnel and the veteran community for decades.

“We are proud to be one of the first higher learning institutions to be recognized by the Pennsylvania National Guard for supporting the educational needs of our military and veteran population and their families,” said James Bartholomew, president and CEO of DeVry University. “What an honor to be named a Guard-Friendly school, and we will continue to work hard to meet and exceed the expectations of PNGAS to support their members.”

DeVry University offers associate, bachelor and master degree programs, online or at one of its 45+ locations nationwide. For more information on DeVry University or any of its undergraduate or graduate degree programs, please visit www.devry.edu.

*Scholarship equal to tuition charges per session as long as the student is meeting continuing eligibility criteria. Also, this does not include the cost of books and fees.

About DeVry University

DeVry University’s mission is to foster student learning through high-quality, career-oriented education integrating technology, business, science and the arts. Founded in 1931, the university offers undergraduate and graduate programs onsite and online within its six areas of study: Accounting, Business, Healthcare, Technology, Liberal Arts, and Media Arts & Technology. The university is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (HLC, www.hlcommission.org). To learn more about DeVry University, visit devry.edu.

1 GI Bill® is a registered trademark of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). More information about education benefits offered by VA is available at the official U.S. government Web site at www.benefits.va.gov/gibill.

