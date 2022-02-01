DeVry University Partners with Engageli to Further Innovate Its Learning Experience

DeVry leverages a leading virtual learning platform purposefully built for education

“This partnership reaffirms DeVry’s commitment to continually innovate the digital classroom experience that prepares learners for a workforce shaped by continuous technological change,” said Shantanu Bose, Ph.D., DeVry University’s provost and chief academic officer. “We believe the best learning happens when faculty and students can interact with one another in a digital environment using modern technology capabilities that are simply not possible in a physical classroom.”

Engageli is designed to foster active, peer-to-peer connections, and valuable engagement with faculty. Built from the ground up by educators for educators, Engageli marries the best of traditional in-person learning with the virtual classroom experience. Furthermore, specialized integration capabilities allow additional features such as team teaching, industry guest lectures, and small group interactions, while providing the framework for individual instructors to engage their students through live and recorded sessions. The platform encourages student engagement and provides real-time student feedback.

Following the success of the pilot program, DeVry University found the Engageli platform provided a richer student experience by going beyond just video conferencing to drive a digital classroom experience. Pilot student surveys found the majority agreed or strongly agreed with the statements that they made meaningful connections with their instructors and/or other students and were able to contribute to the live class discussion. By Fall 2023, DeVry faculty and students will be leveraging the new platform university-wide for a more collaborative and flexible learning experience.

“Based on years of experience, DeVry University has a sophisticated understanding of innovative online education that meets students where they are and takes them forward in their learning journey,” said Dan Avida, CEO, Engageli. “We’re excited to partner with the DeVry leadership and faculty to deliver to students a superior engaging and collaborative learning experience that drives success.”

With DeVry’s focus on enabling all students to thrive and succeed, the unique Engageli Playback Rooms are a key component to allowing students to learn effectively on their schedule. Students can engage with the content on their own or in small groups, as they would in the live session.

Through this partnership, DeVry and Engageli are committed to making the student learning experience more effective by listening to student and faculty feedback and using data to drive continuous improvements.

About Engageli

Engageli is advancing the education industry globally by improving virtual teaching and learning experiences. Its premier cloud-based, multimodal digital learning technology creates flexible, inclusive, secure environments optimized for learner connections and active learning. Recognized for these innovations, Engageli was named to the 2022 HolonIQ EdTech 200 list, highlighting the most promising education technology companies in North America, awarded Best Higher Ed Solution in EdTech Digest’s EdTech Awards 2022 ahead of 19 other finalists, and earned honorable mention in the 2021 Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Award program, which honors companies and initiatives that inspire better and more equitable learning. Founded in 2020 by Dan Avida, Dr. Serge Plotkin, and Dr. Daphne Koller, Co-Founder of Coursera and Insitro, Engageli has raised over $47 million in funding. To learn more, please visit www.engageli.com.

About DeVry University

DeVry University strives to close society’s opportunity gap by preparing learners to thrive in careers shaped by continuous technological change. Founded in 1931, the university offers undergraduate and graduate programs onsite and online within six areas of study: Accounting, Business, Healthcare, Technology, Liberal Arts, and Media Arts & Technology. DeVry University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (HLC, www.hlcommission.org/). The university’s Keller Graduate School of Management is included in this accreditation. To learn more, visit devry.edu.

