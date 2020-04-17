DeVry University Offers Complimentary Skills Development Courses

NAPERVILLE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–During these uncertain times, DeVry University is providing two skills development training programs to the general public at no charge for a limited time. Upon successful completion of three modules within a training track, participants will earn a certificate of completion. These training sessions have traditionally been offered to education partners through DeVry’s workforce solutions group DeVryWORKS in an effort to help companies prepare their teams for the evolution of business in today’s global economy.

Complimentary skills development trainings:

Group Dynamics

This track of three modules will help participants effectively collaborate, communicate, and gain self-awareness around individual impact and understand the value of diverse teams and perspectives while working with others. Total time: 2.5 hours

Customer Service

This track of three modules will help participants gain a better understanding of the diverse needs of customers, including building better customer relationships, establishing rapport, maintaining relationships, and different forms and tactics of communication to support customers across industries. Total time: 3.5 hours

“Successful teamwork and strong customer-service skills are so important for businesses, especially in times of crisis,” said Bill Caruso, interim president and CEO of DeVry University. “During this global pandemic, a sense of community and cohesiveness has never been more vital. We felt it was important for DeVry to make these offerings available to those who feel they can benefit from them.”

To learn more about these complimentary offerings, please visit: devry.edu/blog/skill-development-training.html

These online, self-paced tracks are non-credit bearing, avocational, and not part of a DeVry University or Keller Graduate School of Management program of study. DeVry is offering these complimentary modules to help participants develop or enhance their skills during the COVID-19 crisis. Completion of these modules does not lead to employment.

About DeVry University

DeVry University’s mission is to foster student learning through high-quality, career-oriented education integrating technology, business, science and the arts. Founded in 1931, the university offers undergraduate and graduate programs onsite and online within its six areas of study: Accounting, Business, Healthcare, Technology, Liberal Arts, and Media Arts & Technology. The university is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (HLC, www.hlcommission.org/). To learn more about DeVry University, visit devry.edu.

