DeVry University Offers Complimentary Professional Development Videos

NAPERVILLE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On a 10-point scale of uncertainty, the world seems to be off the charts. This uncertainty is causing an enormous amount of stress and anxiety. In response, DeVry University is offering professional development videos tackling a variety of topics including self care, business communications, and other best practices specific to working in this time of crisis. The series will launch over the next several weeks; the first three videos are currently available to DeVry students, faculty, colleagues and to the general public.

“We know so many people are struggling to balance their work and family priorities while also coping with this global humanitarian and economic crisis,” said Dave Barnett, vice president of Human Resources and University Relations. “We are offering these videos to supplement the access to mental health services we already provide to our students, faculty and colleagues, as well as to share with anyone who might find comfort or inspiration during this time of uncertainty.”

The first installment of the professional development video series includes:

Taking Care of Yourself When Working Remotely



In times of chaos, it’s easy to forget about taking care of yourself, especially when you are faced with working remotely, maybe for the first time. This video focuses on practical self-care tips you can do to care for yourself.

Embracing Uncertainty: How To Thrive During Change



Periods of uncertainty can be jarring and difficult; however, embracing uncertainty can often create opportunities for reinvention and growth that one may not typically encounter. This video focuses on a few practical tips one can employ to leverage uncertain times as an opportunity to grow and thrive.

Growth Mindset: How Developing a Growth Mindset Can Help Us Thrive in Challenging Situations



This video explores how developing a growth mindset can help you move forward and create resiliency which allows you to be your best self in any situation.

Visit devry.edu/blog/professional-development-video-series.html to view DeVry’s Professional Development videos.

About DeVry University

DeVry University’s mission is to foster student learning through high-quality, career-oriented education integrating technology, business, science and the arts. Founded in 1931, the university offers undergraduate and graduate programs onsite and online within its six areas of study: Accounting, Business, Healthcare, Technology, Liberal Arts, and Media Arts & Technology. The university is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (HLC, www.hlcommission.org/). To learn more about DeVry University, visit devry.edu.

