DeVry University Launches Two New Certificate Programs to Help Students Earn Work-Ready Skills

Certificates in Networking Essentials and Programming Essentials Add to DeVry’s Continuum of Learning Framework

NAPERVILLE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a time of economic crisis and uncertainty during the global pandemic, many working professionals are adapting to new ways of doing business and recognizing the need to upskill or reskill to sustain their careers. While 11 percent of Americans have canceled their plans for obtaining a higher education because of COVID-19, a recent survey shows that those looking to pursue educational opportunities through fall 2020 found “their interests are divided evenly among reskilling, upskilling, and pursuing personal interests.”1 Responding to the need to earn skills-based credentials more quickly, DeVry University is launching two technology certificate programs that contribute to the university’s continuum of learning framework and creates opportunities for students to build durable career value.

The new Networking Essentials certificate is designed to teach students how organizations and businesses are networked to exchange and secure information. Coursework will help prepare students for industry certifications, including CompTIA Network+ and the Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA). Students can earn this certificate in as few as 12 months.*

The new Programming Essentials program is designed to teach students to write code and create applications using industry-recognized programming languages like Python and C#. This certificate introduces students to essential programming and coding concepts while helping prepare them to seek industry certifications such as CompTIA’s LINUX+ and Microsoft’s Technology Associate (MTA) – Python. It can be earned in as few as 10 months.*

No prior IT experience is required for admissions into these short certificate programs. They can be earned as a standalone academic credential and also serve as great entry points along the learning pathway framework because they are designed to stack into a higher degree program. Upon completion, the credits apply to qualifying associate and bachelor’s degrees, allowing degree-seeking students to earn credentials along the way that can demonstrate their knowledge in the workforce.

“Our certificate programs are designed to allow students to experience hands-on learning with curriculum aligned to industry certifications, and prepare them to sit for a host of certification exams,” said Shantanu Bose, Ph.D., provost and chief academic officer of DeVry University. “And once students complete a certificate program, they are equipped with up-to-date skills that can be applied immediately in the workforce. Every course taken applies toward qualifying associate and bachelor’s degrees to continue supporting students in gaining relevant workplace skills as quickly as possible.”

* Not including breaks. Assumes year-round, full-time enrollment.

