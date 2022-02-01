DeVry University Launches Nonprofit Cyber Grant in Atlanta, Upskilling Nonprofit Organizations with Necessary Cybersecurity Training

DeVry’s grant program will impact three Atlanta nonprofit organizations focusing on improving the lives of children and families through educational and housing opportunities

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Atlanta—DeVry University announced today the launch of its Nonprofit Cyber Grant program. This program is comprised of a cohort of three professionals from Atlanta-area nonprofit organizations who will participate in dedicated cybersecurity training courses to better equip their organizations with the tools and knowledge needed for protection against cyber threats. The Nonprofit Cyber Grant will include employees from Communities in Schools, Multi-Agency Alliance for Children (MAAC), and Wellspring Living.





This program comes at a time of heightened concern regarding cybersecurity attacks, especially among vulnerable organizations that do not have the resources to employ dedicated cyber professionals. According to RipRap Security, 59% of nonprofits have no cybersecurity training for their staff and 42% of nonprofits do not monitor their IT environment for security events.

“A tight talent marketplace and skills gaps in IT and cybersecurity are making it difficult for Atlanta businesses and organizations to protect their systems and data from potential cybersecurity threats,” said Scarlett Howery, vice president of Campus & University Partnerships at DeVry University. “DeVry’s Nonprofit Cyber Grant offers these vulnerable not-for-profits the necessary upskilling and reskilling for their staff to ensure their organizations are protected from potential cyber risks.”

As part of the Nonprofit Cyber Grant, DeVry will waive the cost of tuition and fees to enroll one employee of each participating nonprofit into its Cybersecurity Certificate program. The Cybersecurity Certificate program includes 14 courses, which allows participants to earn 40 credit hours covering knowledge areas such as Infrastructure and Network Security, Ethical Hacking, Business Continuity, Data Privacy and Security and Risk Management. Upon completion of the 18-month program, participants will earn a Cybersecurity Certificate, which is stackable should the individual wish to continue their education and earn DeVry’s undergraduate degree in Information Technology and Networking with a Cybersecurity Specialization. They will also be able to use skills acquired to pursue industry-relevant cybersecurity certifications.

“This grant program is a pivotal moment as DeVry works to ensure necessary cybersecurity training programs and resources are available to professionals and organizations who need it most,” said Shantanu Bose, Ph.D., provost and chief academic officer at DeVry University. “The implementation of this program in Atlanta alongside the launch of DeVry’s Future Cyber Defenders Scholars Program and Future Cyber Defenders Scholarship underscores our commitment to advancing education in this industry while protecting our most vulnerable organizations.”

“MAAC is thrilled to be a recipient of the Nonprofit Cyber Grant and to grow skills within our agency that will strengthen our work for young people who experience foster care,” added Victoria Salzman, chief strategic development officer at MAAC. “This is a unique opportunity that we would not have been able to experience without this grant and we are so very grateful.”

